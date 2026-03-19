On This Day in Cricket - March 19

As the calendar reaches March 19, the cricketing world can celebrate the birth of Sri Lanka’s star spinner Rangana Herath, who was born in 1978. Besides this, 2017 saw the Bangladesh team beating the Sri Lankan team for the first time in a test match. In 1952, New Zealand’s wicket-keeper and the man who gave it all for the team, Warren Lees, was born today. In 1988, Afghanistan’s fast bowler Dawlat Zadran was born, who eventually became the premier fast bowler for the team.

On This Day - March 19, 1988 - Dawlat Zadran was Born Today

Afghanistan has been blessed with some quality fast bowlers, and on 19th March 1988, Dawlat Zadran joined the list. Bowling 140 kph+, Zadran became one of the leading bowlers of the Afghanistan team and contributed heavily towards the team’s success. In the 82 ODI matches played by him for the Afghanistan team, he managed to pick up 115 wickets at an average of 29.76 and maintained an economy rate of 5.44.

(Dawlat Zadran was born on 19th March, 1988)

Coming to the T20I Matches, he picked up 40 wickets in the 34 matches played and had an economy rate of 7.93. His noteworthy performance came against Zimbabwe in 2014 when he blasted four sixes in seven balls, which eventually helped the team to win a last-over thriller, and then Afghanistan went on to level the series.

On This Day - March 19, 1978 - Rangana Herath was Born Today

A magician on the field and the spinner who proved to be a replica of Muttiah Muralitharan for Sri Lanka, Rangana Herath was born on March 19, 1978. Being a classic left-arm spinner, Herath played 93 Test matches for the Sri Lankan team and picked up 433 wickets at an average of 28.07.

(Rangana Hearth was born on March 19, 1978)

His record includes 34 5-wicket hauls and 9 10-wicket-hauls. Besides this, he has also contributed with the bat by scoring 1699 runs for the team. Coming to his ODI Career, he managed to pick up 74 wickets in the 71 matches played and maintained an average of 31.91. Following up his T20 Career, Rangana Herath played just 17 matches and was able to pick up 18 wickets by keeping an economy rate of 6.13 for the team.

On This Day - March 19, 1973 - Ashley Giles was Born Today

As a player who served England as a dependable left-arm spinner, Ashley Giles built a solid international career between 1997 and 2006. He played 54 Test matches and picked up 143 wickets, with best figures of 5 for 57 and a bowling average of 40.60. In One Day Internationals, he featured in 62 games and took 55 wickets, including a five-wicket haul.

(Ashley Giles was born on March 19, 1973)

Giles was also a useful lower-order batter, scoring 1421 runs in Tests at an average of 20.89 with a highest score of 59. In ODIs, he added 385 runs. Across first-class cricket, he claimed 539 wickets from 178 matches, showing his consistency at the domestic level. His ability to contribute with both bat and ball made him a valuable player for England during the early 2000s and an important member of the team during that period.

On This Day - March 19, 2023 - Australia defeats India by 10 Wickets

Defeating the India national cricket team in a one-sided contest, the Australia national cricket team sealed a dominant 10-wicket win in the 2nd ODI at Dr. Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, on 19 March 2023. After winning the toss and choosing to bowl, Australia produced a superb bowling effort to dismiss India for just 117 in 26 overs. Mitchell Starc led the attack brilliantly, taking 5 wickets for 53 runs in 8 overs. He removed key batters early, including Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Suryakumar Yadav.

(Australia defeated India by 10 wickets)

Sean Abbott supported well with 3 for 23, while Nathan Ellis claimed 2 for 13. Among the Indian batters, Virat Kohli scored 31 from 35 balls, and Axar Patel remained unbeaten on 29, but the rest of the lineup struggled. Chasing 118, Australia finished the job in just 11 overs. Mitchell Marsh blasted 66 not out from 36 balls with 6 fours and 6 sixes, while Travis Head added an unbeaten 51 from 30 balls. Their opening stand of 121 guided Australia to victory with 234 balls remaining and levelled the 3 match series 1 to 1.