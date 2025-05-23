On This Day in Cricket - May 23

23rd May has got a rich cricketing history with many big names associated with this date. The legendary Denis Compton was born in 1918, known for his stylish batting and Brylcreem ads. In 1966, Graeme Hick was born, a player who scored over 63,000 runs in all formats and in 1963, Tony Gray, a tall West Indian pacer with superb bowling stats, was also born. WV Raman, an Indian opener, was born in 1965 and later became India Women’s coach and on this day in 1969, Colin Milburn sadly lost his eye in a car crash. Also, in 1899, Albert Trott took 11 wickets at Lord’s.

On This Day - May 23, 1918 - The Birth of Denis Compton

One of the national icons of the British and cricketing legend, Denis Charles Scott Compton was born on May 23, 1918. A flamboyant right-handed batsman and a left-arm wrist spinner, Compton played 78 Tests for England between 1937 and 1957, scoring 5,807 runs at an average of 50.06, including 17 centuries. His highest Test score was a magnificent 278 against Pakistan and in first-class cricket, he was a giant, amassing 38,942 runs with 123 centuries.

(Denis Charles Scott Compton was born on 23rd May 1918)

His most famous season was in 1947 when he scored a record 3,816 runs, including 18 hundreds. Besides cricket, he also played football for Arsenal and won an FA Cup winner’s medal. Known for his charisma and charm, Compton transcended sport to become a cultural icon in post-war Britain, famously associated with Brylcreem. His impact on the game and beyond remains unforgettable.

On This Day - May 23, 1969 - Colin Milburn loses his left eye in a Car Accident

The man who made a comeback on the field despite a life-changing setback, Colin Milburn, was one of England's most exciting cricketers of the 1960s. On May 23, 1969, Milburn was involved in a horrific car accident that caused the loss of his left eye and damaged his right one, effectively ending his promising international career. Known for his powerful strokeplay and joyful personality, "Ollie" had already played 9 Tests, scoring 654 runs at an impressive average of 46.71, including two centuries, the highest being 139 against Pakistan.

(Colin Milburn lost an eye in a car accident on 23rd May 1969)

Despite the tragedy, Milburn attempted a brave comeback in 1973–74 with Northamptonshire but could never return to his former brilliance, managing just one fifty. He ended his first-class career with 13,262 runs at an average of 33.07, including 23 centuries. His fearless attacking style and larger-than-life charm made him a fan favourite.

On This Day - May 23, 1999 - Sachin Tendulkar Scores Emotional 140 in World Cup Against Kenya After Father’s Demise

Holding a major importance in the life of Sachin Tendulkar, the 1999 World Cup match between India and Kenya on May 23rd became more than just a cricketing moment and just four days earlier, on May 19th, Sachin lost his father and flew back to India during the tournament. But in an emotional return, he rejoined the team and delivered a memorable performance. Batting at No. 4, Sachin played a masterful knock of 140* from 114 balls, including 16 fours and 3 sixes, helping India post a massive total of 329/2.

(Sachin Tendulkar scored 140 runs against Kenya in the 1999 ODI World Cup)

He shared an unbeaten 237-run partnership with Rahul Dravid, who also scored a century. Sachin’s innings was not just about runs as it was a heartfelt tribute to his late father, one that moved fans and teammates alike and India won the match by 94 runs, but it was Sachin’s composure, courage, and emotional strength that made this innings truly iconic in cricket history.

On This Day - May 23, 2012 - MS Dhoni takes CSK to Qualifier 2 of the IPL 2012

In the 2012 IPL Eliminator on May 23 in Bengaluru, MS Dhoni delivered a captain’s performance that turned the game around for Chennai Super Kings. Walking in at a tricky stage with CSK at 114/5, Dhoni smashed a blistering 51* off just 20 balls, striking 6 fours and 2 sixes at an incredible strike rate of 255 and his powerful finish, in partnership with Dwayne Bravo (33* off 14), propelled CSK to a commanding total of 187/5.

(MS Dhoni scored 51* off just 20 balls against MI)

Dhoni's calculated assault came during the final five overs, yielding 73 crucial runs. His explosive finish completely shifted the momentum and left Mumbai Indians chasing a steep target. MI crumbled under pressure, managing only 149/9 in their 20 overs. With three catches behind the stumps and a match-winning innings, Dhoni was named Player of the Match, rightfully so and his brilliance helped CSK advance to the next round with a convincing 38-run win.

On This Day - May 23, 2013 - Paul Stirling Century gives Ireland a Tie against Pakistan

The match between Pakistan and Ireland on May 23, 2013, at Castle Avenue, Dublin, turned out to be a thrilling ODI that ended in a rare tie. Batting first, Pakistan posted 266/5 in 47 overs, led by a brilliant unbeaten 122 from Mohammad Hafeez and a solid 84 from Asad Shafiq and Kevin O'Brien picked up two wickets and later starred with the bat for Ireland.

(Paul Stirling scored 103 off 107 balls against Pakistan)

Chasing 267, Ireland fought hard with Paul Stirling smashing a superb 103 off 107 balls and Kevin O'Brien delivering a sensational unbeaten 84 off just 47 deliveries. Despite their efforts, Ireland also finished with 275 runs from 47 overs (including extras), tying the match and Mohammad Junaid Khan was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan with 2 wickets. Kevin O'Brien’s all-round performance earned him the Player of the Match award.

On This Day - May 23, 2024 - Shamar Joseph Makes his T20 Debut for the West Indies Team

The Hero of the Gabba from the West Indies team, Shamar Joseph made a promising debut in T20 Internationals against South Africa on May 23, 2024, at Sabina Park and known for his fiery spells in Tests, Shamar brought the same intensity into the shortest format of the game and in his very first T20I, he bowled 3 overs and picked up a crucial wicket, dismissing Matthew Breetzke for 19 runs and his economy rate stood at an impressive 6.66, showing great control in a format that often challenges young bowlers.

(Shamar Joseph made his T20 Debut on 23rd May 2024)

Shamar maintained good pace and accuracy, helping West Indies defend their total of 175 and his disciplined bowling helped keep South Africa under pressure, leading to their collapse at 147 and though early in his T20 career, Shamar showed he has the potential to become a regular in the West Indies lineup across all formats.