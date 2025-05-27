On This Day in Cricket - May 27

Just like other days in May, May 27 brims with cricket milestones. In 1997, Mahela Jayawardene, born this day in 1977, debuted for Sri Lanka, later scoring 25,957 runs, including a 374. In 2012, Kolkata Knight Riders won their first IPL title, chasing 191 against Chennai Super Kings, thanks to Manvinder Bisla’s 89. In 2018, Chennai Super Kings claimed their third IPL crown, with Shane Watson’s unbeaten 117 sealing an eight-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad. Also born today, Ravi Shastri (1962) made 206 in a Test, and Michael Hussey (1975) scored 1,000 Test runs in 166 days, earning the nickname “Mr Cricket.”

On This Day – May 27, 1962: The Birth of the Voice Behind “India Lift the World Cup After 28 Years”

The man behind the iconic commentary, “India lifts the World Cup after 28 years,” Ravi Shastri was born on May 27, 1962, in Mumbai. A versatile allrounder, he served India brilliantly across 80 Tests, scoring 3,830 runs at 35.79, with 11 centuries, including a gritty 206 against Australia in 1992. His left-arm spin fetched 151 wickets, with a best of 5/75. In 150 ODIs, he amassed 3,108 runs and took 129 wickets, shining in India’s 1985 World Championship of Cricket triumph, earning Player of the Series with 182 runs and eight wickets.

(Ravi Shastri was born on 27 May, 1962)

Shastri’s lone Test as captain saw India beat West Indies in 1988. Known for his commitment, he averaged 77.75 in Tests against Australia, proving his mettle. Starting as a lower-order hitter, he became a dependable opener, once hitting six sixes in a Ranji over. Post-retirement, his booming voice as a commentator and strategic approach as India’s coach from 2017-2021 led to historic Test series wins in Australia. Shastri’s 245 first-class matches yielded 13,202 runs and 509 wickets, cementing his legacy.

On This Day – May 27, 1977: Mahela Jayawardene, Sri Lanka’s Elegant Run-Machine, Was Born

One of the legends of Sri Lankan cricket, Mahela Jayawardene, born May 27, 1977, in Colombo, crafted an 18-year career marked by elegance and grit. Debuting in 1997 against India, he scored 66 in Sri Lanka’s record 952/6 Test total. Across 149 Tests, he amassed 11,814 runs at 49.84, with 34 centuries, including a monumental 374 against South Africa in 2006, the highest by a right-hander in Tests. His 624-run stand with Kumar Sangakkara remains a first-class record.

(Mahela Jayawardene was born on May 27, 1977)

In 448 ODIs, he scored 12,650 runs at 33.37, with 19 hundreds, shining with an unbeaten 103 in the 2011 World Cup final, despite defeat. In T20Is, his 1,493 runs included a historic 100 against Zimbabwe in 2010. A sharp fielder, he took 218 ODI catches, a record. As captain, he led Sri Lanka to the 2007 World Cup final and was a key player in the 2014 T20 World Cup title. Post-retirement in 2015, Jayawardene coached Mumbai Indians to IPL titles and even served as Sri Lanka’s consultant coach.

On This Day - May 27, 2012 - Kolkata Knight Riders Lifts their Maiden IPL Title

The Finals of the IPL 2012, played on May 27 at Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium, saw Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) clinch their first-ever title in a nail-biting clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). CSK, batting first after winning the toss, posted a strong 190/3, powered by Suresh Raina’s explosive 73 off 38 balls, with 5 sixes, and Michael Hussey’s steady 54. Murali Vijay added 42, but KKR’s Jacques Kallis and Rajat Bhatia took key wickets. Chasing 191, KKR stumbled early, losing Gautam Gambhir for 2, but Manvinder Bisla’s stunning 89 off 48 balls, with 8 fours and 5 sixes, turned the game.

(KKR defeated CSK in the IPL 2012 Finals by 5 Wickets)

Kallis’s 69 off 49 kept the chase alive, and despite late wickets from Ben Hilfenhaus (2/25) and Dwayne Bravo, Shakib Al Hasan (11*) and Manoj Tiwary (9*) sealed a 5-wicket win with 2 balls to spare. Bisla, the surprise hero, earned Player of the Match, while Sunil Narine was named Player of the Series for his 24 wickets in the season. With 56 runs in the powerplay, KKR’s fearless batting outshone CSK’s home dominance, marking a joyous triumph for Kolkata’s passionate fans.

On This Day - May 27, 2018 - Chennai Super Kings Won their 3rd IPL Title after 2 Years Ban

Coming to the 2018 IPL Finals on May 27 at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) roared back from a two-year ban to claim their third title, defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 8 wickets. SRH, batting first after CSK’s choice to field, posted 178/6, with Yusuf Pathan’s unbeaten 45 off 25 balls and Kane Williamson’s 47 leading the charge. CSK’s Dwayne Bravo and Ravindra Jadeja took a wicket each. Chasing 179, CSK leaned on Shane Watson’s sensational 117 not out off 57 balls, smashing 11 fours and 8 sixes, after a slow start at 0 off 10.

(CSK defeated SRH in the Finals by 8 Wickets)

Suresh Raina’s 32 and Ambati Rayudu’s unbeaten 16 ensured a comfortable win with 9 balls to spare. SRH’s Sandeep Sharma and Carlos Brathwaite grabbed a wicket each, but Watson’s onslaught, including a 100-run second-wicket stand with Raina, was unstoppable. Watson earned Player of the Match, while KKR’s Sunil Narine was Player of the Series. CSK’s 35 runs in the powerplay set the tone, and their veteran-heavy squad, dubbed “Dad’s Army,” proved their class,

On This Day – May 27, 1975: The Birth of “Mr Cricket” Michael Hussey

Referred to as “Mr. Cricket,” Michael Hussey, born May 27, 1975, celebrates his birthday today, marking a stellar career defined by grit and brilliance. The left-handed Aussie batter debuted in Tests in 2005, amassing 6,235 runs in 79 matches at 51.52, with 19 centuries, including a top score of 195. In 185 ODIs, he scored 5,442 runs at 48.15, with 3 hundreds, and in 38 T20Is, he notched 721 runs at 37.94, highlighted by a blazing 60* off 24 balls in the 2010 T20 World Cup semi-final. His 273 first-class games yielded 22,783 runs at 52.13, with 61 centuries.

(Michael Hussey with MS Dhoni in the IPL)

A key figure for Chennai Super Kings, Hussey helped secure titles in 2010, 2011. Known for his rock-solid technique and cover drives, he was a reliable gully fielder. Hussey’s work ethic earned him the fastest 1,000 Test runs in 166 days. Post-retirement in 2015, he coached CSK and consulted for Australia. His 12,123 List A runs add to a legacy that shines as brightly as his nickname.

On This Day - May 27, 2010 - Eoin Morgan makes his Test Debut for the England Team

Making his debut on May 27, 2010, at Lord’s against Bangladesh, Eoin Morgan announced himself as a dynamic force for England. The Dublin-born left-hander, aged 23, walked into the Test arena with a reputation for brilliant strokeplay, having already shone in ODIs. Batting at No. 6 in England’s first innings, Morgan scored a composed 44 off 80 balls, including two fours, before being caught off Shahadat Hossain. His knock helped England post 505, setting up an 8-wicket victory. Morgan’s calm presence stood out amidst Jonathan Trott’s 226 and Steven Finn’s 9 wickets, earning Finn the Player of the Match.

(Eoin Morgan made his Test Debut on 27th May 2010)

Though Morgan didn’t bat in the chase, his debut hinted at his potential. A white-ball revolutionary, he later captained England to the 2019 ODI World Cup title, scoring 7701 runs in 248 ODIs at 39.29, with 14 centuries. In Tests, he played 16 matches, scoring 700 runs at 30.43. His 2458 T20I runs, with 14 fifties, made him England’s one of the leading T20 run-scorer. Morgan’s innovative captaincy and fearless batting redefined England’s limited-overs approach.

On This Day - May 27, 2016 - David Warner’s 93 Runs Takes SRH to their Maiden IPL Finals

The Qualifier 2 of IPL 2016 between Gujarat Lions (GL) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on May 27 in Delhi was a thrilling clash, with SRH clinching a four-wicket win to reach their first-ever IPL final. GL batted first, posting 162/7 in 20 overs, led by Aaron Finch’s fiery 50 off 32 balls (seven fours, two sixes). Brendon McCullum scored 32 off 29, and Dwayne Bravo chipped in with 20 off 10, but early losses, including Suresh Raina’s 1, hurt them. SRH’s Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/27) and Ben Cutting (2/20) kept GL in check.

(David Warner scored 93 runs off just 58 balls against the Gujarat Lions)

Chasing 163, SRH leaned on David Warner’s unbeaten 93 off 58 balls (11 fours, 3 sixes), earning him Player of the Match. Despite losing Shikhar Dhawan (0) early and wickets tumbling to 117/6, Bipul Sharma’s quick 27* off 11 (three sixes) sealed the win in 19.2 overs. GL’s Shivil Kaushik (2/22) and Bravo (2/32) fought back, but Warner’s brilliance was too much. This victory sent SRH to face Royal Challengers Bangalore in the final, while GL’s debut season ended just short of glory.

On This Day - May 27, 2022 - Jos Buttler’s Century takes Rajasthan Royals to the Finals of IPL 2022

Destroying the hopes of Royal Challengers Bangalore, Jos Buttler delivered a masterclass in the IPL 2022 Qualifier 2 on May 27 at Ahmedabad, powering Rajasthan Royals to a 7-wicket win with 11 balls to spare. Chasing 158, Buttler’s unbeaten 106 off 60 balls, laced with 10 fours and 6 sixes, was a T20 batting clinic, earning him Player of the Match and a 139.05 MVP rating. His 50 came off 23 balls, and he reached his fourth century of the season in 59 balls, steering RR to the final.

(Jos Buttler scored 106 runs against RCB)

Partnering Yashasvi Jaiswal (21) for a 61-run opening stand and Sanju Samson (23) for 52 runs, Buttler’s 176.66 strike rate dismantled RCB’s attack, including Josh Hazlewood (2/23) and Wanindu Hasaranga (1/26). RCB’s 157/8, built on Rajat Patidar’s 58, crumbled against RR’s bowlers, with Prasidh Krishna and Obed McCoy taking 3 wickets each. Buttler’s season tally of 824 runs underscored his dominance, as RR’s chase, kickstarted by 67 powerplay runs, ended RCB’s campaign.