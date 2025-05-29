On This Day in Cricket - May 29

29th May in the history of cricket can be referred to as the Day of IPL Champions as three different teams clinched the title on this date. In 2023, Chennai Super Kings won their fifth IPL crown in a rain-affected final, chasing 175 in 15 overs with Ravindra Jadeja sealing victory with a six and a four off the last two balls. In 2022, Gujarat Titans triumphed in their debut season, beating Rajasthan Royals in a low-scoring final. Sunrisers Hyderabad lifted their maiden IPL title in 2016, defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore in a high-scoring final led by David Warner’s heroics.

On This Day - May 29, 2023 - Ravindra Jadeja scores 10 off 2 to seal CSK’s Fifth IPL Title

The IPL Final that spanned three days in 2023 saw Chennai Super Kings (CSK) edge out Gujarat Titans (GT) by 5 wickets in a thrilling finish on May 28-29 at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium. GT posted 214/4, with Sai Sudharsan’s 96 off 47 (eight fours, six sixes) and Wriddhiman Saha’s 54 off 39 leading the charge. CSK’s Matheesha Pathirana took 2/44. Rain disrupted CSK’s chase, adjusting the target to 171 in 15 overs via DLS.

(CSK defeated GT by 5 wickets in the IPL 2023 Finals)

Devon Conway’s 47 off 25 (four fours, two sixes), earning him Player of the Match, and Ruturaj Gaikwad’s 26 off 16 set the tone. Shivam Dube’s unbeaten 32 off 21 and Ravindra Jadeja’s 15* off 6, including a boundary on the last ball, sealed the win. GT’s Mohit Sharma took 3/36, while Noor Ahmad grabbed 2/17. CSK’s chase saw 52 runs in the powerplay and 100 by 9.1 overs, showcasing their depth. Despite early rain delays and a reserve day, CSK’s composure under MS Dhoni’s leadership clinched their fifth IPL title.

On This Day - May 29, 2022 - Gujarat Titans win their Maiden IPL Title

Coming in for the first time and playing the IPL 2022 Final, Gujarat Titans (GT) defeated Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 7 wickets with 11 balls to spare on May 29 at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium. RR, batting first, struggled to 130/9 in 20 overs, with Jos Buttler’s 39 off 35 (five fours) the top score. Hardik Pandya’s 3/17, earning him Player of the Match, and Sai Kishore’s 2/20 crippled RR. GT chased 131 in 18.1 overs, finishing at 133/3, led by Shubman Gill’s unbeaten 45 off 43 (three fours, one six) and David Miller’s 32* off 19 (three fours, one six).

(GT defeated RR by 7 wickets in the IPL 2022 Finals)

Hardik added 34 off 30. Trent Boult took 1/14 for RR, but their bowling lacked bite. RR’s innings faltered early, reaching 44/1 in the powerplay, while GT’s steady chase saw 50 runs by 9.2 overs. Pandya’s all-round brilliance, backed by Rashid Khan’s tight 1/18, ensured GT’s dominance. RR’s collapse, losing 4 wickets for 19 runs mid-innings, handed GT the advantage. This victory marked GT’s maiden IPL title in their debut season.

On This Day - May 29, 2016 - Sunrisers Hyderabad defeats Royal Challengers Bengaluru to win the IPL 2016

One of the most heartbreaking finals for the RCB team and fans was the IPL 2016 Final on May 29 at Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium, where Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) won by 8 runs. SRH posted 208/7, powered by David Warner’s 69 off 38 (eight fours, three sixes) and Ben Cutting’s unbeaten 39 off 15 (three fours, four sixes). Chris Jordan took 3/45 for RCB. Chasing 209, RCB reached 200/7, with Chris Gayle smashing 76 off 38 (four fours, eight sixes) and Virat Kohli scoring 54 off 35 (five fours, two sixes).

(SRH defeated RCB by 8 runs in the IPL 2016 Finals)

Cutting’s 2/35, earning him Player of the Match, and Bipul Sharma’s 1/17 tilted the game. RCB’s 100-run opening stand in 8.6 overs gave hope, but losing 4 wickets for 20 runs in the middle overs hurt. SRH’s 59 runs in the powerplay and 200 by 19.3 overs set a steep target. Despite RCB’s valiant effort, with 50 runs in 4.4 overs and 150 by 14.1, SRH’s tight bowling in the death overs, including Mustafizur Rahman’s 1/37, sealed their maiden IPL title.

On This Day - May 29, 1996 - Sri Lanka’s All-Rounder Chamika Karunaratne Was Born

Born on May 29, 1996, in Colombo, Chamika Karunaratne has carved a niche as a bowling all-rounder for Sri Lanka. The 28-year-old right-hand batter and medium-fast bowler, educated at Royal College, debuted in Test cricket against Australia in 2019, taking 1/148. His ODI career, spanning 26 matches since 2021, includes 451 runs at 25.05, with a best of 75, and 24 wickets at 31.87, his top figures being 4/43. In 42 T20Is, he scored 291 runs at 16.16 and took 24 wickets at 39.70, with a best of 2/22. Across 57 first-class matches, he’s amassed 1,875 runs, including a century, and claimed 106 wickets.

(Chamika Karunaratne was born on May 29, 1996)

In List A, his 1,616 runs and 130 wickets, with a best of 5/36, shine. In T20s, he’s scored 1,063 runs and taken 79 wickets. Playing for teams like Colombo Strikers, Kandy Falcons, and Dubai Capitals, he’s a T20 league regular. Notably, he achieved 250 runs and 10 wickets in an ODI series, though his T20I bowling average ranks among the highest. His recent 3/23 for Nondescripts in May 2025 shows his domestic form.

On This Day - May 29, 1999 - Zimbabwe defeats South Africa in the 1999 ODI World Cup

The game that shocked everyone in the 1999 ICC World Cup was Zimbabwe’s 48-run upset over South Africa on May 29 at Chelmsford. Zimbabwe posted 233/6 in 50 overs, led by Neil Johnson’s 76 off 117 (10 fours). Murray Goodwin added 34 off 45, and Andy Flower scored 29 off 35. Allan Donald took 3/41 for South Africa. Chasing 234, South Africa crumbled to 185 in 47.2 overs.

(Zimbabwe defeated South Africa by 48 runs)

Shaun Pollock and Lance Klusener each scored 52, but early blows hurt. Johnson’s 3/27, earning him Player of the Match, and Heath Streak’s 3/35 triggered a collapse, with South Africa at 40/6. Andy Whittall chipped in with 2/41. Zimbabwe’s innings saw 65/1 in 13.4 overs, while South Africa’s chase faltered after losing 4 wickets for 25 runs by the 8th over. Despite a 66-run stand between Pollock and Cullinan, Zimbabwe’s disciplined bowling and sharp fielding sealed the deal.

On This Day - May 29, 2015 - Luke Ronchi Makes his Test Debut for New Zealand

In the 2nd Test of the 2015 England vs. New Zealand series at Headingley, Leeds, from May 29 to June 2, Luke Ronchi made a memorable Test debut for New Zealand, contributing to their 199-run victory. Ronchi, a wicketkeeper-batsman, smashed 88 off 70 balls (13 fours, 3 sixes) in the first innings at a strike rate of 125.71, helping New Zealand recover from 144/5 to 350/10. His aggressive knock, alongside Tom Latham’s 84, was pivotal before Stuart Broad’s 5/109 ended the innings.

(Luke Ronchi made his Test Debut on 29th May 2015)

In the third innings, Ronchi scored 31 off 23 (3 fours, 1 six, strike rate 134.78), caught off James Anderson, as New Zealand declared at 454/8, led by BJ Watling’s 120, who earned Player of the Match. Ronchi’s quick scoring contrasted England’s struggles, as they managed 350/10 in their second innings, with Adam Lyth’s 107, and 255/10 in the fourth, with Jos Buttler’s 73. Mark Craig’s 3/73 and Kane Williamson’s 3/15 sealed England’s collapse. Ronchi’s debut showcased his T20-style flair, though his keeping saw no dismissals.