On This Day in Cricket - May 30

One of the days in the history of cricket where milestones, magic, and mayhem shaped the game’s rich legacy was May 30. George Headley, the legendary “Black Bradman,” was born in 1909 and averaged 95 in West Indies' wins. In 1895, WG Grace became the first man to score 1000 runs before June, needing just 22 days. Alastair Cook crossed 10,000 Test runs on this day in 2016. Surrey were bowled out for just 14 in 1983. England's dramatic win over Sri Lanka in 2011, Bob Willis' birthday, and Dhammika Prasad’s birth in 1983 also stand out and the 1999 World Cup saw England crash out and Australia controversially slow down against the West Indies.

On This Day – May 30, 1999: Glenn McGrath’s Magic Delivery and Australia’s Controversial Tactics

After West Indies crumbled to 110 in 46.4 overs, Glenn McGrath stole the show in the 1999 World Cup clash on May 30 in Manchester. His deadly 5/14 in 8.4 overs, including a peach to bowl Brian Lara for 9, tore through the Windies, earning him Player of the Match. Only Ridley Jacobs hung on with an unbeaten 49. Shane Warne backed him up with a tight 3/11. Australia chased 111, finishing at 111/4 in 40.4 overs, winning by 6 wickets with 56 balls left. But the game turned sour due to Steve Waugh’s tactics.

(Glenn McGrath dismissed Brian Lara for 9 runs)

To help West Indies’ net run rate and knock out New Zealand from the Super Six, Waugh (19 not out off 73) and Michael Bevan (20 not out off 69) crawled, scoring just 12 runs in the last 10 overs. Fans booed, and the media slammed the move as unfair. In the end, New Zealand made it through anyway, making Australia’s ploy pointless. McGrath’s brilliance was the highlight, but Waugh’s strategy left a bad taste in a game that should’ve been about cricket.

On This Day - May 30, 2011 - England defeated Sri Lanka by an Innings and 14 Runs

Another Test match where England showcased their dominance, defeating Sri Lanka by an innings and 14 runs in the 1st Test at Cardiff on May 26-30, 2011. Sri Lanka, batting first, posted a respectable 400 in 118.4 overs, driven by Prasanna Jayawardene’s 112 off 168 balls and Tharanga Paranavitana’s 66 off 191. Thilan Samaraweera’s 58 added grit, but England’s bowlers, led by James Anderson (3/66) and Graeme Swann (3/78), kept things tight. England’s reply was massive, declaring at 496/5 in 155 overs.

(Ian Bell scored a century against Sri Lanka in the First Innings)

Jonathan Trott’s marathon 203 off 409 balls, with 17 fours, earned him Player of the Match, while Alastair Cook’s 133 off 274 and Ian Bell’s unbeaten 103 off 159 crushed Sri Lanka’s hopes. Suranga Lakmal and Rangana Herath took a wicket each, but Sri Lanka’s bowlers toiled. Sri Lanka’s second innings collapsed to 82 in 24.4 overs, with Chris Tremlett (4/40) and Swann (4/16) tearing through the batting. Thisara Perera’s 20 off 17 was a lone spark.

On This Day - May 30, 2014 - Virender Sehwag’s Century Takes Punjab Kings to IPL 2014 Finals

With Virender Sehwag’s explosive 122 off 58 balls, Kings XI Punjab powered their way into the IPL 2014 final, knocking Chennai Super Kings out in Qualifier 2 on May 30 at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. Sehwag’s blistering knock, studded with 12 fours and 8 sixes at a strike rate of 210.34, set an imposing 226/6. He started aggressively, racing to 50 off 21 balls, and built a 110-run opening stand with Manan Vohra (34 off 31).

(Virender Sehwag scored 122 off 58 balls against CSK)

Sehwag’s century, off just 50 balls, included a flurry of boundaries, dominating CSK’s bowlers like Ashish Nehra (2/51) and Ravichandran Ashwin (1/44). His onslaught continued until he was dismissed in the 19th over, paving the way for David Miller’s quick 38 off 19. CSK’s chase, despite Suresh Raina’s fiery 87 off 25 (12x4, 6x6), faltered at 202/7, falling 24 runs short. Sehwag’s fearless, vintage batting overwhelmed CSK’s attack, ensuring Punjab’s first IPL final appearance.

On This Day - May 30, 2016 - Alastair Cook Joins the 10000 Test Runs Club

The Test match where Alastair Cook became the youngest to reach 10,000 Test runs was a showcase of England’s dominance over Sri Lanka at Chester-le-Street from May 27-30, 2016. England posted 498/9d in their first innings, with Moeen Ali’s unbeaten 155 off 207 (17x4, 2x6) and Joe Root’s 80 off 119 leading the way. Cook’s 15 off 42 was modest, but his milestone defined the match. Sri Lanka crumbled to 101 in 43.3 overs, James Anderson’s 3/36 and Stuart Broad’s 4/40 exploiting seaming conditions.

(Alastair Cook completed his 10000 Test Runs against Sri Lanka in 2016)

Forced to follow on, Sri Lanka fought back with 475, thanks to Dinesh Chandimal’s 126 off 207 and Angelo Mathews’ 80 off 105. Anderson’s 5/58, including his 450th Test wicket, kept England in control. Chasing 79, England reached 80/1 in 23.2 overs, with Cook’s unbeaten 47 off 65 sealing a 9-wicket win. Anderson’s match haul of 8 wickets earned him Player of the Match. England’s disciplined bowling, led by Anderson and Broad, and their solid batting overwhelmed a resilient but outclassed Sri Lanka.

On This Day - May 30, 2019 - England starts their 2019 ODI World Cup with a Thumping Win

The start of the 2019 ODI World Cup saw England take on South Africa in a thrilling opener at The Oval on May 30, 2019. England posted a solid 311/8 in 50 overs, thanks to Ben Stokes’ all-round heroics, earning him Player of the Match. Stokes smashed 89 off 79 balls, with nine fours, while Jason Roy (54 off 53) and Joe Root (51 off 59) built a strong 106-run stand. Eoin Morgan’s 57 off 60, with three sixes, added firepower. South Africa’s Lungi Ngidi took 3/66, but their bowlers struggled to contain England’s batting.

(England defeated South Africa by 104 runs)

Chasing 312, South Africa faltered at 207 in 39.5 overs, losing by 104 runs. Quinton de Kock’s 68 off 74 and Rassie van der Dussen’s 50 off 61 kept hopes alive, but England’s bowlers dominated. Jofra Archer’s 3/27, including Aiden Markram and Faf du Plessis, was electric, while Stokes chipped in with 2/12 and two catches, including a stunning grab. Liam Plunkett’s 2/37 added pressure. England’s sharp fielding and balanced attack outclassed South Africa, setting the tone for their World Cup campaign with a commanding win.

On This Day - May 30, 2008 - Shane Watson Takes Rajasthan to Finals of the IPL 2008

The first semi-final of IPL 2008, held at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on May 30, saw Rajasthan Royals crush Delhi Daredevils by 105 runs, showcasing their sheer dominance. Batting first, RR posted 192/9, powered by Shane Watson’s explosive 52 off 29 (4x4, 3x6) and Yusuf Pathan’s fiery 45 off 21 (3x4, 4x6). Swapnil Asnodkar’s quick 39 off 21 and Graeme Smith’s 25 off 21 set a solid platform, while Farveez Maharoof’s 3/34 was Delhi’s only highlight. RR’s innings featured a blazing powerplay (58/0) and a 50-run stand between Watson and Mohammad Kaif.

(Rajasthan Royals defeated Delhi Capitals by 105 Runs)

In response, Delhi collapsed to 87 in 16.1 overs, their lowest IPL total then. Watson’s 3/10, including Gautam Gambhir (11) and Virender Sehwag (3), ripped through the top order, while Munaf Patel’s 3/17 and Shane Warne’s 2/21 ensured no recovery. Tillakaratne Dilshan’s 33 off 22 was Delhi’s lone resistance. RR’s disciplined bowling, sharp fielding, and Watson’s all-round brilliance outclassed Delhi, propelling RR to the final.

On This Day - May 30, 2010 - Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli Help India Defeat Sri Lanka by 7 Wickets

With one of the best partnerships of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, India cruised to a 7-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the Zimbabwe Triangular Series on May 30, 2010, in Bulawayo. Chasing 243, India reached 243/3 in 43.3 overs, with 39 balls to spare. Rohit’s unbeaten 101 off 100 balls (6x4, 2x6, SR 101.00), his second ODI ton, was a masterclass in composure, earning him Player of the Match. Kohli’s 82 off 92 balls (4x4, SR 89.13) provided steady support, and their 154-run third-wicket stand (161 balls) turned the chase into a breeze.

(Virat Kohli scored 82 runs against Sri Lanka)

After early losses of Murali Vijay (14) and Dinesh Karthik (18), the duo rebuilt with a 50-run partnership in 72 balls, accelerating to 100 in 124 balls. Rohit’s fifty came off 60 balls, Kohli’s off 62, as they countered Sri Lanka’s bowlers like Ajantha Mendis (1/64) and Suraj Randiv (1/51). Suresh Raina’s unbeaten 24 off 23 sealed the win. Earlier, Sri Lanka’s 242/10 in 49.5 overs, led by Angelo Mathews’ 75, was no match for India’s clinical batting, powered by Rohit and Kohli’s match-defining partnership.