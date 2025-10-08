On This Day In Cricket - October 8

When the cricketing world looks back on October 8, it marks the birth of several legends and key moments in the sport's history. In 1978, Zaheer Khan, India’s second-highest wicket-taking pacer after Kapil Dev, was born, later becoming a master of swing and reverse swing. In 1928, Australia’s elegant left-hander Neil Harvey was born, the youngest to score a Test century for his country. The day also saw the start of the 1987 World Cup in Hyderabad, where Pakistan edged Sri Lanka by 15 runs. In 1969, New Zealand clinched their first Test win in India at Nagpur. Earlier, in 1872, English batter Albert Knight, known for his devout prayer habits, was born.

On This Day - October 8, 1978 - Zaheer Khan Was Born Today

On October 8, 1978, in the quiet town of Shrirampur, Maharashtra, a future cricket legend named Zaheer Khan was born. Nobody knew then that this kid would grow up to carry India’s fast-bowling dreams on his shoulders. Zaheer made his international debut in 2000, his left-arm pace and swing turning heads. Over 92 Tests, he grabbed 311 wickets at an average of 32.94, with 11 five-wicket hauls and a best of 7 for 87 that left batsmen stunned. In 200 ODIs, he took 282 wickets, keeping things tight with a 4.93 economy. Zaheer wasn’t just fast. He could make the ball dance, swinging it both ways and mastering reverse swing like an artist.

(Zaheer Khan was born on October 8, 1978)

His biggest moment came in 2011, leading India’s attack to World Cup glory as the tournament’s joint-top wicket-taker. In the IPL, he played 100 matches for Mumbai, Bangalore, and Delhi, snagging 102 wickets with a best of 4 for 17. Beyond stats, Zaheer was a mentor, guiding young pacers like Mohammed Shami with his sharp cricketing brain. Fans still talk about his fiery spells that turned games. Zaheer didn’t just bowl. He changed how India saw pace, proving a small-town boy could take on the world and inspire a generation to pick up the ball and run in hard.

On This Day - October 8, 2023 - India Defeats Australia by 6 Wickets

October 8, 2023, turned Chennai’s Chepauk Stadium into a festival of cricket as India kicked off their 2023 World Cup with a thrilling six-wicket win over Australia. The Aussies batted first but got caught in India’s bowling trap, crumbling to 199 in 49.3 overs. Steve Smith fought with 46, and David Warner scored 41, but the rest folded fast. Ravindra Jadeja was the star, spinning magic to take 3 for 28 in his 10 overs, while Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah nabbed two wickets each. Every wicket sent the Chennai crowd wild, the roar shaking the stands as India took control.

(India defeated Australia by 6 wickets)

India’s chase started like a bad dream. Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and Shreyas Iyer all got ducks, leaving the score at 2 for 3. Fans held their breath. Then Virat Kohli and KL Rahul stepped up, building a 165-run partnership that felt like a lifeline. Kohli’s gritty 85 off 116 balls and Rahul’s unbeaten 97 off 115 were pure class. Rahul sealed the win with 52 balls left, earning Player of the Match. The stadium exploded, flags waving, voices hoarse from cheering.

On This Day - October 8, 2021 - Royal Challengers Bengaluru Defeats Delhi Capitals by 7 Wickets

Dubai International Stadium was buzzing on October 8, 2021, as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pulled off a heart-pounding seven-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021. Delhi started hot, with Prithvi Shaw blasting 48 off 31 and Shikhar Dhawan hitting 43 off 35 for an 88-run opening stand. But RCB’s bowlers fought back, holding Delhi to 164 for 5. Mohammed Siraj was the hero, bowling with fire for 2 for 25, while Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, and Dan Christian each took a wicket. The crowd was on edge, sensing a tight chase.

(Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Delhi Capitals by 7 wickets)

RCB’s reply was shaky. Devdutt Padikkal and Virat Kohli fell early, leaving them at 6 for 2. Then Srikar Bharat, the guy nobody expected, played a blinder, staying unbeaten on 78 off 52 balls. Glenn Maxwell joined him, smashing an unbeaten 51 off 33, their 111-run stand pure magic. With one ball left, Bharat launched a six to clinch 166 for 3, sending the RCB dugout into a frenzy. Anrich Nortje’s 2 for 24 couldn’t stop them. Fans went nuts, chanting Bharat’s name. That final-ball six was the stuff of IPL legend, giving RCB a huge boost for the playoffs.

On This Day - October 8, 2021 - Mumbai Indians Defeats Sunrisers Hyderabad by 42 Runs

That same night, October 8, 2021, Mumbai Indians (MI) went out swinging in Abu Dhabi, crushing Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 42 runs in IPL 2021. Playoffs were out of reach, but MI played like kings, piling on 235 for 9. Ishan Kishan was a beast, hammering 84 off 32 balls with 11 fours and 4 sixes, setting the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on fire. Suryakumar Yadav kept it going with a smooth 82 off 40, their partnership leaving SRH’s bowlers stunned. Jason Holder took 4 for 52, and Rashid Khan grabbed 2 for 40, but MI’s total was massive.

(Mumbai Indians defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 42 runs)

SRH’s chase started strong with Jason Roy’s 34 and Abhishek Sharma’s 33, but it unraveled fast. Manish Pandey’s unbeaten 69 off 41 was a lone fight, but SRH finished at 193 for 8. MI’s bowlers, led by Nathan Coulter-Nile and Jasprit Bumrah with two wickets each, were relentless, with James Neesham adding two more. The crowd loved the show, but MI’s joy was mixed. Fifth place meant no playoffs. Kishan’s knock was all anyone could talk about, a reminder of MI’s heart even when the stakes were gone.

On This Day - October 8, 2020 - Sunrisers Hyderabad Defeats Punjab Kings by 69 Runs

On October 8, 2020, Dubai was electric as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) smashed Kings XI Punjab by 69 runs in IPL 2020. SRH batted first, and David Warner and Jonny Bairstow went wild, putting on a 160-run opening stand. Bairstow was on fire, blasting 97 off 55 balls with 7 fours and 6 sixes, just shy of a century. Warner’s 52 off 40 was steady, and Kane Williamson’s quick 20 not out pushed SRH to 201 for 6. Punjab’s bowlers had no answer, and the crowd roared with every boundary.

(Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Punjab Kings by 69 runs)

Punjab’s chase was a one-man show. Nicholas Pooran’s 77 off 37, with 7 sixes, was insane, but Rashid Khan changed everything, taking 3 for 12, including Pooran’s wicket. Punjab collapsed to 132 in 16.5 overs, with Khaleel Ahmed and T Natarajan grabbing two wickets each. Bairstow’s heroics won him Player of the Match, and SRH jumped to third in the standings. The stadium was alive, fans chanting for Rashid and Bairstow. This was SRH at their peak, big runs and killer bowling.

On This Day - October 8, 2016 - Virat Kohli Scores a Century on Day 1 Against New Zealand

October 8, 2016, had Indore’s Holkar Stadium rocking as Virat Kohli led India to 267 for 3 on Day 1 of the third Test against New Zealand. India chose to bat, but Murali Vijay’s 10 and Gautam Gambhir’s 29 fell early, making fans nervous. Cheteshwar Pujara’s 41 steadied the ship, but Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane stole the show. Their unbeaten 167-run stand was pure gold. Kohli’s 103 not out off 184 balls, with 10 boundaries, was all grit and class, while Rahane’s unbeaten 79 was calm and stylish. The crowd went wild, chanting Kohli’s name.

(Virat Kohli scored a century on Day 1 of the Test Match)

New Zealand’s bowlers, Jeetan Patel and Trent Boult, got a wicket each but were sweating, unable to break the partnership. Kohli’s century, raised with a steely look, showed why he was India’s captain. Rahane’s poise was the perfect partner, keeping India in charge. The stands were a sea of noise, fans knowing they’d seen something special. That day wasn’t just about runs. It was India flexing their muscles, setting up a huge total.

On This Day - October 8, 2014 - West Indies Defeats India by 124 Runs

October 8, 2014, was a tough one in Kochi. West Indies crushed India by 124 runs in the first ODI of a five-match series, and it hurt. India chose to field, but West Indies ran riot, posting 321 for 6. Marlon Samuels was unreal, smashing an unbeaten 126 off 116 with 11 fours and 4 sixes, all Caribbean flair. Denesh Ramdin’s 61 and Dwayne Smith’s 46 added fuel, while Mohammed Shami’s 4 for 66 was India’s only spark. The Kochi crowd watched in awe as West Indies owned the day.

(West Indies defeated India by 124 runs)

India’s chase was a disaster. Shikhar Dhawan’s 68 off 92 gave hope, but the batting fell apart, bowled out for 197 in 41 overs. Ravindra Jadeja’s 33 not out was a lone stand. Samuels, taking 2 for 10, and Dwayne Bravo with two wickets, tore through India. Samuels got Player of the Match, and West Indies took a 1-0 lead. A few West Indies fans danced in the stands, but India’s faithful were quiet. Samuels’ brilliance was the story, a reminder that when West Indies click, they’re unstoppable. For India, it was a wake-up call, a day to learn and come back stronger.

On This Day - October 8, 2009 - Cape Cobras Defeats Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 5 Wickets

October 8, 2009, lit up Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium as the Champions League Twenty20 kicked off with a thriller. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batted first, posting 180 for 4, with Robin Uthappa’s 51 off 39 and Ross Taylor’s unbeaten 53 off 24 setting the tone. Rahul Dravid’s 28 and Virat Kohli’s 17 kept it going, and the home crowd was pumped, ready for a win.

(Cape Cobras defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 5 wickets)

Cape Cobras hit trouble at 14 for 2, but Jean-Paul Duminy turned it around with an unbeaten 99 off 52, packed with 8 fours and 5 sixes. Henry Davids’ 27 and Ryan Canning’s 20 helped, and Cobras chased 184 with two balls left. Praveen Kumar’s 3 for 32 gave RCB hope, but Duminy was a genius, earning Player of the Match. The stadium went quiet as Cobras celebrated, RCB fans gutted.