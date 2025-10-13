On This Day In Cricket - October 13

When the day of October 13 arrives, cricket recalls several iconic moments and birthdays. England’s fiery pacer John Snow, born in 1941, became known for his hostility and artistry with the ball. In 1877, Bernard Bosanquet, the inventor of the googly, was born. South Africa’s swing bowler Fanie de Villiers, born in 1964, became a match-winner in the 1990s. Viv Richards destroyed Sri Lanka in 1987 with a breathtaking 181 in a World Cup game, while England suffered a dramatic collapse against Pakistan the same day. In 1999, Curtly Ambrose produced a miserly 10-5-5-1 spell against Sri Lanka, and in 2019, Virat Kohli’s 254* powered India’s biggest innings win over South Africa.

On This Day - October 13, 1985 - Peter Nevill Was Born Today

On October 13, 1985, Melbourne welcomed Peter Nevill, a cricketer whose quiet resolve would anchor Australia’s domestic scene. A wicketkeeper-batsman with nerves of steel, Nevill earned 17 Test caps and 9 T20 Internationals from 2015 to 2016. In Tests, 468 runs at a 22.28 average, with three fifties and a best of 66, showed a knack for digging in when the stakes were high. Behind the stumps, 61 catches and 2 stumpings revealed hands as steady as a metronome, catching edges others might miss.

(Peter Nevill was born on October 13, 1985)

For New South Wales, Nevill was a rock. Across 126 first-class matches, 5,927 runs at 36.81 included 10 centuries, with a towering 235 not out as the pinnacle. In List A cricket, 1,205 runs flowed, while 374 runs spiced up Big Bash League campaigns. Captaining New South Wales and a Cricket Australia XI, Nevill’s calm leadership shone. By 2022, retirement came after over 500 dismissals across formats, a career forged in grit and focus. Nevill never chased headlines, but the understated brilliance of those diving catches, those patient innings left a mark.

On This Day - October 13, 1993 - Hanuma Vihari Was Born Today

Born on October 13, 1993, in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh, Hanuma Vihari grew into India’s beacon of Test-match grit. With a technique as polished as a classic novel, Vihari debuted against England at The Oval in 2018. By 2022, 16 Tests yielded 839 runs at 33.56, including a century and five fifties. The 2019 West Indies tour saw 289 runs in four innings, a testament to battling through pressure on pitches that tested resolve.

(Hanuma Vihari was born on October 13, 1993)

Vihari’s domestic numbers dazzle. In 131 first-class matches, 9,585 runs at a 49.92 average boast 24 centuries and 51 fifties, a run-machine’s dream. List A cricket added 3,506 runs at 41.73, while T20s brought 1,707. Off-spin chipped in with 27 wickets in both first-class and T20 formats, a bonus from a batting maestro. From Hyderabad to Andhra to the IPL’s Delhi Capitals, Vihari’s love for Test cricket burns bright. The ability to soak up pressure, to craft innings with care, has won hearts.

On This Day - October 13, 1994 - Litton Das Was Born Today

On October 13, 1994, Dinajpur, Bangladesh, welcomed Litton Das, a cricketer whose flair would light up the nation’s rise. Debuting in 2015, Das married elegant stroke play with razor-sharp wicketkeeping, becoming a star across formats. In 50 Tests, 2,929 runs at 34.05 include four centuries and 18 fifties, with a 141 that stood firm under fire. In ODIs, 2,569 runs in 95 matches at 29.87 feature five centuries, none bigger than the 121 in the 2018 Asia Cup final, a knock that sparked joy across Bangladesh.

(Litton Das was born on October 13, 1994)

T20 Internationals saw 2,556 runs in 114 matches, with a strike rate over 126 and 15 fifties, proof of a chameleon-like adaptability. Domestically, over 7,200 first-class runs, 6,000 in List A, and 2,400 in the Bangladesh Premier League, with a century, cement Das’s consistency. Wicketkeeping, swift and sure, matches the grace of those cover drives. From Dinajpur’s quiet corners to global stadiums, Das’s rise reflects Bangladesh’s cricketing dreams.

On This Day - October 13, 2000 - Amelia Kerr Was Born Today

On October 13, 2000, Wellington saw the birth of Amelia Kerr, a cricketing prodigy steeped in family tradition, with parents and grandfather all players. At 16, Kerr debuted against Pakistan in 2016, and by 2018, an unbeaten 232 against Ireland rewrote history as the highest women’s ODI score, the youngest double-century in cricket. Across 80 ODIs, 2,224 runs at 41.18 include four centuries and 10 fifties, while leg-spin snared 104 wickets at 29.65, a dual threat like few others.

(Amelia Kerr was born on October 13, 2000)

In 88 T20Is, 1,453 runs and 95 wickets at 20.37 showcase Kerr’s mastery. Leagues like the Women’s Big Bash League, The Hundred, and Women’s Premier League, with teams like Mumbai Indians Women and Brisbane Heat, revel in Kerr’s brilliance. The shift from aggressive batting to wily spin marks a cricketer born for the big stage. At 25, Kerr’s poise and leadership lift New Zealand’s hopes. Every run and wicket feels like a love letter to the game, rooted in heritage yet blazing a fresh path. Kerr’s story is one of passion and precision, a young star whose talent lights up women’s cricket, inspiring kids to pick up a bat or ball and dream as big as she does.

On This Day - October 13, 2003 - Shoaib Bashir Was Born Today

Born on October 13, 2003, in Chertsey, Surrey, Shoaib Bashir emerged as England’s spin sensation. Debuting against India in February 2024, the towering off-spinner took 68 wickets in 19 Tests at 39.00, with four five-wicket hauls and a best of 6 for 81 and outpacing Jack Leach. Bashir’s bounce and stamina shone at Ranchi, Dharamsala, and Nottingham, with a match-winning spell against West Indies at Trent Bridge stealing hearts.

(Shoaib Bashir was born on October 13, 2003)

Across 34 first-class matches, 87 wickets fell, while a 3 for 26 in the Vitality Blast hints at all-format promise. Cast aside by Surrey’s academy, Bashir’s grit turned rejection into triumph. Playing for Somerset and beyond, adaptability across pitches became a trademark. At 21, the sharp turn and cool head evoke spin legends. Bashir’s journey from academy snub to England’s frontline spinner burns with determination. Each delivery, spinning sharply, tells a story of resilience. The ability to dominate under pressure marks Bashir as a future anchor of England’s attack.

On This Day - October 13, 2024 - Australia Women Defeats India Women by 9 Runs

On October 13, 2024, Sharjah buzzed as Australia Women edged India Women by 9 runs in a T20 World Cup Group A thriller. Batting first, Australia posted 151 for 8, with Grace Harris’s measured 40 off 41 balls setting the tone. Tahlia McGrath and Ellyse Perry each scored 32, but India’s bowlers, Deepti Sharma and Renuka Singh with two wickets each, joined by Shreyanka Patil and Pooja Vastrakar kept the total chaseable.

(Australia Women defeats India Women by 9 runs)

India’s pursuit of 152 began with promise, but wickets tumbled. Harmanpreet Kaur’s dogged 54 off 47 and Deepti Sharma’s 29 fueled a fightback, yet Australia’s attack, led by Annabel Sutherland and Sophie Molineux with two wickets apiece, squeezed tight. India fell to 142 for 9, with Molineux’s clutch wickets earning Player of the Match. Australia’s victory locked in their Group A lead, a display of nerve and depth. India’s near-miss showed their fire but underlined struggles in tight finishes.

On This Day - October 13, 2020 - Chennai Super Kings Defeats Sunrisers Hyderabad by 20 Runs

On October 13, 2020, Dubai saw Chennai Super Kings storm to a 20-run IPL win over Sunrisers Hyderabad. Batting first, CSK shook off Faf du Plessis’s early loss with Sam Curran’s fiery 31 off 21. Shane Watson’s 42 and Ambati Rayudu’s 41 steadied things, while MS Dhoni’s 21 off 13 and Ravindra Jadeja’s 25 off 10 blasted CSK to 167 for 6, a total pulsing with intent.

(Chennai Super Kings defeats Sunrisers Hyderabad by 20 runs)

SRH’s chase crumbled early with David Warner and Manish Pandey gone. Kane Williamson’s stylish 57 off 39 fought hard, but the batting wilted. Dwayne Bravo and Karn Sharma grabbed two wickets each, while Jadeja’s 1 for 21, two catches, and that cameo earned Player of the Match. Sam Curran’s wicket sealed SRH’s fate at 147 for 8. CSK’s victory was a roar of resilience, Jadeja’s all-round magic the heartbeat. SRH’s loss exposed their fragility, while CSK’s fire reaffirmed their IPL pedigree.

On This Day - October 13, 2021 - Kolkata Knight Riders defeats Delhi Capitals by 3 Wickets

After the thrilling Qualifier 2 at Sharjah on October 13, 2021, Kolkata Knight Riders edged past Delhi Capitals by three wickets to book their place in the IPL 2021 final. Delhi, batting first after losing the toss, managed 135 for 5 in their 20 overs. Shikhar Dhawan top-scored with 36 from 39 balls, while Shreyas Iyer remained unbeaten on 30. Varun Chakravarthy was the pick of the KKR bowlers with 2 for 26, while Shivam Mavi and Lockie Ferguson took one wicket each. In reply, KKR made a solid start as openers Venkatesh Iyer and Shubman Gill added 96 runs for the first wicket.

(Kolkata Knight Riders defeats Delhi Capitals by 3 wickets)

Iyer continued his fine form, scoring 55 off 41 balls with four fours and three sixes, while Gill contributed 46 from 46 balls. However, a dramatic collapse saw KKR lose six wickets for just seven runs, slipping from 123 for 1 to 130 for 7. In the end, Rahul Tripathi held his nerve, smashing a six with one ball to spare to seal victory. For Delhi, Anrich Nortje and Ravichandran Ashwin claimed two wickets each. Venkatesh Iyer was named Player of the Match for his crucial knock that guided KKR into the final.