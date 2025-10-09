On This Day In Cricket - October 9

Being the day of October 9, cricket history witnessed several memorable moments. In 1987, Australia edged India by one run in Madras in a World Cup thriller, with Geoff Marsh’s 110 and Steve Waugh’s composed finish sealing the win. On the same day, Allan Lamb powered England to a remarkable two-wicket victory over West Indies in Gujranwala with an unbeaten 67. In 1979, Sri Lankan wicketkeeper Prasanna Jayawardene was born, later known for his gritty batting and safe glovework. In 1980, South Africa’s Thami Tsolekile, a talented keeper, was born, while in 1999, Brian Lara smashed a 45-ball hundred against Bangladesh in Dhaka, leading West Indies to a dominant victory.

On This Day - October 9, 2010 - Cheteshwar Pujara Makes His Test Debut

On October 9, 2010, Bangalore’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium crackled with anticipation as Cheteshwar Pujara, a 22-year-old domestic gem, stepped up for his Test debut against Australia. Known for a batting style as solid as a fortress, Pujara walked out at number five, staring down Mitchell Johnson’s thunderous pace and Nathan Hauritz’s tricky spin. His first innings was short, just a taste of the big stage, but the second innings, chasing 207, showed what he was made of.

(Cheteshwar Pujara made his Test Debut on October 9, 2010)

With a cool head and steady hands, Pujara carved out 72 runs off 89 balls, his seven boundaries crisp and deliberate, guiding India to a seven-wicket win in 45 overs. The match was India’s to win. Sachin Tendulkar, untouchable as ever, smashed 214 in the first innings and an unbeaten 53 in the second, pocketing Player of the Match and Player of the Series honors. Murali Vijay’s silky 139 laid the foundation, with Rahul Dravid and Suresh Raina holding firm. India’s bowlers, led by Zaheer Khan’s fiery spells and the spin magic of Harbhajan Singh and Pragyan Ojha, choked Australia to 478 and 223.

On This Day - October 9, 1989 - Rilee Roscoe Rossouw Was Born Today

Born on October 9, 1989, in Bloemfontein, South Africa, Rilee Roscoe Rossouw grew into a left-handed batsman whose strokes were pure poetry. At the 2008 Under-19 World Cup, his fearless batting turned heads, a sign of things to come. By the 2009-10 domestic season, Rossouw was piling on 1189 first-class runs at a 66.05 average, numbers that screamed talent. Cracking South Africa’s Test team, though, was no easy feat, with giants like AB de Villiers and Hashim Amla ruling the roost.

(Rilee Roscoe Rossouw was born on October 9, 1989)

Rossouw found his groove in limited-overs cricket. His ODI debut in August 2014 was a solid start, but his T20I debut in November that year was electric, with 78 runs that oozed confidence. A dazzling century against West Indies in 2014 showed his flair, followed by a 52-run average in the 2015 ODI World Cup. In 2016, his 122 helped South Africa crush Australia 5-0 in an ODI series. Rossouw’s magic spread to T20 leagues like the Big Bash, IPL, and Lanka Premier League, with 558 runs in the 2018-19 Bangladesh Premier League a standout. With over 9400 T20 runs, 1239 ODI runs at 38.71, and 767 T20I runs at 34.86, Rossouw’s mix of grace and power has made him a South African cricket legend, his cover drives a sight to cherish.

On This Day - October 9, 2024 - India Defeats Bangladesh by 86 Runs

On October 9, 2024, Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium was electric as India steamrolled Bangladesh by 86 runs in the second T20I, locking in a 2-0 series lead. Batting first, India smashed 221 for 9 in 20 overs, with Nitish Kumar Reddy, a young all-rounder, stealing the show. His 74 off 34 balls, packed with four fours and seven monster sixes, lit up the night. Rinku Singh’s blazing 53 off 29 and Hardik Pandya’s quick 32 off 19 kept the runs flowing, brushing off early wickets to set a towering target. It was a batting display that left jaws on the floor.

(India defeated Bangladesh by 86 runs)

Bangladesh’s chase never got going, limping to 135 for 9. Mahmudullah’s 41 was gritty but lonely, as India’s bowlers turned the screws. Reddy, still buzzing from his batting, grabbed 2 wickets for 23 runs, while Varun Chakravarthy’s spin snared 2 for 19. Arshdeep Singh and Washington Sundar each took a wicket, strangling the chase. The run rate climbed out of sight, and India’s ruthless performance screamed T20 dominance.

On This Day - October 9, 2023 - New Zealand Defeats Netherlands by 99 Runs

On October 9, 2023, Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium saw New Zealand outclass the Netherlands by 99 runs in the 2023 Cricket World Cup’s sixth match. Batting first, New Zealand stacked 322 for 7 in 50 overs, with Will Young’s steady 70 off 80 balls setting the tone. Tom Latham’s 53 off 46 kept things solid, while Rachin Ravindra’s 51 and Daryl Mitchell’s 48 added punch. Mitchell Santner’s unbeaten 36 off 17, bursting with boundaries, gave a late kick, with Devon Conway’s 32 and 13 extras rounding it out.

(New Zealand defeated Netherlands by 99 runs)

The Netherlands’ chase fell apart, folding for 223 in 46.3 overs. Colin Ackermann’s stubborn 69 was the highlight, with Scott Edwards (30) and Sybrand Engelbrecht (29) chipping in, but New Zealand’s bowlers were too good. Santner’s 5 for 59 was pure spin wizardry, shredding the middle order, while Matt Henry’s 3 for 40 kept the pressure on. The Dutch couldn’t string partnerships together, their hopes fading fast. Santner’s all-round brilliance earned Player of the Match. New Zealand stayed unbeaten, topping the points table, while the Netherlands faced a steep climb in the tournament.

On This Day - October 9, 2022 - India Defeats South Africa by 7 Wickets

On October 9, 2022, Ranchi’s JSCA Stadium came alive as India chased down South Africa by seven wickets in the second ODI, tying the series 1-1. South Africa posted 278 for 7, with Aiden Markram’s classy 79 off 89 balls and Reeza Hendricks’ 74 leading the way. Heinrich Klaasen’s 30 and David Miller’s unbeaten 35 added late runs, but Mohammed Siraj’s 3 for 38, plus wickets from Shahbaz Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, and Shardul Thakur, kept them in check.

(India defeated South Africa by 7 wickets)

India’s chase wobbled early, losing Shikhar Dhawan (13) and Shubman Gill (28). Then Ishan Kishan lit up the ground with 93 off 84 balls, four fours and seven sixes flying everywhere. Shreyas Iyer’s unbeaten 113 off 111 anchored the innings with calm precision, and Sanju Samson’s unbeaten 30 sealed the 279-run target in 45.5 overs, with 25 balls to spare. Iyer’s century earned Player of the Match, a masterclass in pacing a chase. The win showed India’s grit, bouncing back with a deep batting lineup, setting up a blockbuster series decider.

On This Day - October 9, 2022 - England Defeats Australia by 8 Runs

On October 9, 2022, Perth’s Optus Stadium hosted a T20I nail-biter as England pipped Australia by eight runs. England’s 208 for 6 came from a 132-run opening stand by Jos Buttler (68 off 32, 8 fours, 4 sixes) and Alex Hales (84 off 51, 12 fours, 3 sixes). Nathan Ellis took 3 for 20 for Australia. David Warner’s 73 off 44 and Marcus Stoinis’ 35 off 15 kept Australia close, but Mark Wood’s fiery 3 for 34 and Reece Topley’s two wickets turned the tide.

(England defeated Australia by 8 runs)

Sam Curran’s late strikes held Australia to 200 for 9. Hales earned Player of the Match, giving England a 1-0 lead. The game was T20 cricket at its best, England’s big hitting setting a steep target and Australia’s fightback falling just short. Wood’s speed and Curran’s cool head made the difference, showing England’s depth as the win set up a fiery series.

On This Day - October 9, 2021 - Chennai Super Kings Defeats Delhi Capitals by 4 Wickets

On October 9, 2021, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) clinched a four-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021’s Qualifier 1 in Dubai, earning their ninth IPL final spot. Delhi posted 172 for 5, with Prithvi Shaw’s 60 off 34 (7 fours, 3 sixes) and Rishabh Pant’s unbeaten 51 off 35 leading the charge. Shimron Hetmyer’s 37 off 24 added late runs, but Josh Hazlewood’s 2 for 29 kept CSK in it.

(Chennai Super Kings defeated Delhi Capitals by 4 wickets)

CSK’s chase leaned on Ruturaj Gaikwad’s 70 off 50 and Robin Uthappa’s 63 off 44, their 110-run stand setting the stage. Tom Curran’s 3 for 29 fought back, but MS Dhoni’s 18 off 6, with three boundaries and a six, sealed the win with two balls left. Gaikwad earned Player of the Match. CSK’s clutch play shone, with Gaikwad and Uthappa’s stand and Dhoni’s finish proving unbeatable, cementing their IPL legacy.

On This Day - October 9, 2011 - Mumbai Indians Defeats Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 31 Runs to Win the Nokia Champions League T20

On October 9, 2011, Mumbai Indians won the Champions League T20 title in Chennai, beating Royal Challengers Bangalore by 31 runs. Mumbai posted 139, led by James Franklin’s 41 off 29, with Suryakumar Yadav (24) and Ambati Rayudu (22) chipping in. Raju Bhatkal’s 3 for 21 and Daniel Vettori’s 2 for 30 kept RCB close.

(Mumbai Indians defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 31 runs)

RCB’s reply started with Tillakaratne Dilshan’s 27, but Harbhajan Singh’s 3 for 20, including Chris Gayle and Virat Kohli, and Lasith Malinga’s two wickets sparked a collapse. Yuzvendra Chahal’s 2 for 9 finished RCB at 108. Harbhajan earned the Player of the Match, Malinga the Series award. Mumbai’s bowlers outclassed RCB’s stars, with Harbhajan’s guile and Malinga’s pace sealing the deal. The victory marked Mumbai’s first CLT20 title, a proud milestone.