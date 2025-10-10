On This Day In Cricket - October 10

As the day goes to October 10, cricket history unfolds with remarkable events. In 1987, Dave Houghton’s heroic 142 in Hyderabad nearly led Zimbabwe to victory against New Zealand in the World Cup, falling just four runs short. In 2003, Matthew Hayden smashed 380 in Perth, setting a Test record against Zimbabwe. Lance Cairns, born in 1949, was a key figure in New Zealand’s first Test win in England in 1983. Zimbabwe celebrated their second Test victory in 1998, defeating India in Harare. Gerry Gomez, born in 1919, shone as an all-rounder for the West Indies, notably in 1951-52.

On This Day - October 10, 2020 - Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeats Chennai Super Kings by 37 Runs

The Dubai night was alive with anticipation on October 10, 2020, as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) took down Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 37 runs in a pulsating IPL clash. RCB, batting first after winning the toss, relied on Virat Kohli’s genius. His unbeaten 90 off 52 balls was pure magic, four fours, four sixes, each shot a testament to his hunger to turn RCB’s season around. Devdutt Padikkal’s calm 33 and Shivam Dube’s late 22 off 14 balls pushed RCB to 169 for 4 on a tricky pitch. CSK’s Shardul Thakur nabbed two wickets but couldn’t stem the flow.

(Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeats Chennai Super Kings by 37 runs)

Chasing 170, CSK’s batsmen looked lost against RCB’s fiery bowling. Ambati Rayudu fought with 42 off 40, and debutant Narayan Jagadeesan scored 33, but the rest crumbled. Chris Morris, back with a vengeance, tore through with 3 for 19, while Washington Sundar’s early strikes left CSK at 132 for 8. The sparse Dubai crowd felt the shift as RCB’s dugout erupted. Kohli, the team’s heartbeat, walked off with the Player of the Match award, his eyes set on the IPL trophy. CSK, meanwhile, slumped further, their season unraveling under the desert lights, as RCB’s victory sparked hope of a playoff charge.

On This Day - October 10, 2019 - India makes 273/3 against South Africa on Day 1

Pune’s sun-soaked stadium buzzed on October 10, 2019, as India dominated Day 1 of the second Test against South Africa, finishing at 273 for 3. Choosing to bat in a batsman’s paradise, India’s top order feasted. Mayank Agarwal, riding a wave of confidence, carved a glorious 108 off 195 balls, his second Test hundred, with 16 fours and two sixes that had the crowd roaring. His 138-run stand with Cheteshwar Pujara, who battled for 58 off 112, drained South Africa’s bowlers. Virat Kohli, unbeaten on 63, played with a maestro’s touch, his eight boundaries pure artistry.

(India made 273/3 on day 1 against South Africa)

Alongside Ajinkya Rahane’s gritty 18 not out, he forged an unbroken 55-run partnership, eyes locked on a massive total. Kagiso Rabada alone fought back for South Africa, taking three wickets for 93, while others wilted on the flat track. Rohit Sharma’s cheap dismissal for 14 was a blip in India’s command. As stumps were called, the Pune faithful cheered their heroes, sensing a long day ahead for South Africa. Kohli’s steely gaze and Agarwal’s joyous grin told the story, India was in control, ready to pile on runs and bury the visitors, who trudged off knowing they were up against a batting juggernaut in a series slipping away.

On This Day - October 10, 2017 - Australia defeats India by 8 Wickets

Guwahati’s floodlights blazed on October 10, 2017, but Australia stole the show, leveling the T20I series with an eight-wicket rout of India. Put in to bat, India’s batting collapsed like a bad dream against Jason Behrendorff’s searing pace. His 4 for 21 obliterated the top order, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Manish Pandey, and Shikhar Dhawan gone in a flash, leaving India at 27 for 4. Kedar Jadhav’s stubborn 27 and Hardik Pandya’s 25 showed fight, but Adam Zampa’s 2 for 19 ensured India folded for 118. Australia’s chase of 119 had early hiccups, losing David Warner and Aaron Finch, but Moises Henriques and Travis Head took over.

(Australia defeated India by 8 wickets)

Henriques’ unbeaten 62 off 46 balls was all grit and flair, while Head’s 48 not out off 34 oozed composure, their 109-run stand sealing 122 for 2 in 15.3 overs. The Guwahati crowd fell silent as Australia’s batsmen danced. Behrendorff, the wrecker-in-chief, earned Player of the Match, his spell a dagger to India’s hopes. As the teams left the field, Australia’s swagger was back, setting up a thrilling series decider. India’s players, shell-shocked, knew they’d been outplayed, their early collapse a bitter pill in a match that exposed their vulnerabilities under pressure.

On This Day - October 10, 2014 - Australia defeats Pakistan by 5 Wickets

Dubai’s humid air crackled on October 10, 2014, as Australia clinched a five-wicket win over Pakistan in the second ODI, wrapping up the series 2-0. Pakistan, batting first, started with a bang, Ahmed Shehzad’s 61 off 82 and Sarfaraz Ahmed’s 65 off 72 building a 126-run opening stand. But the joy was short-lived as Pakistan imploded to 215 all out in 49.3 overs. Mitchell Johnson’s fiery 3 for 40 sparked the collapse, with Xavier Doherty, Nathan Lyon, James Faulkner, and Kane Richardson mopping up. Australia’s chase began with David Warner’s blazing 29 off 27, but Glenn Maxwell’s 76 off 81 balls stole the night. His nine fours and a six were a masterclass in controlled chaos.

(Australia defeats Pakistan by 5 wickets)

George Bailey’s 28 and James Faulkner’s unbeaten 26 guided Australia to 217 for 5 in 43.2 overs, with 40 balls left. Pakistan’s Zulfiqar Babar took two wickets, but their attack fizzled. The Dubai crowd, a sea of passionate fans, watched Australia’s batsmen dominate. Maxwell, all smiles, earned Player of the Match, his knock a game-changer. Pakistan’s dugout looked crestfallen, their batting collapse a wound that stung. Australia’s victory was a statement of their depth, leaving Pakistan to fight for pride in the final ODI under the desert’s starry sky.

On This Day - October 10, 2013 - India defeats Australia by 6 Wickets

Rajkot was a carnival of noise on October 10, 2013, as India chased 202 to stun Australia by six wickets in a thrilling one-off T20I. Australia, batting first, posted 201 for 7, with Aaron Finch’s explosive 89 off 52 balls, 14 fours, one six setting the tone. Debutant Nic Maddinson’s quick 34 off 16 added fire, but Vinay Kumar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s three wickets each kept the total reachable. India’s chase started shakily, losing Rohit Sharma early, but Shikhar Dhawan’s 32 and Virat Kohli’s 29 steadied the ship. Then Yuvraj Singh lit up the night, his unbeaten 77 off 35 balls, a barrage of eight fours and five sixes leaving the crowd delirious.

(India defeated Australia by 6 wickets)

MS Dhoni, cool as ever with 24 not out, sealed the deal with two balls to spare, hitting 202 in a heart-pounding finish. Yuvraj, back to his swaggering best, earned Player of the Match, his strokes a reminder of his match-winning soul. The Rajkot stands shook as fans chanted his name. Australia, stunned, had no answer to Yuvraj’s onslaught. This chase, a T20I record then, was India’s love letter to their fans, proving their batting might. As the night ended, Yuvraj’s grin said it all, a warrior reborn in a game for the ages.

On This Day - October 10, 2004 - Australia defeats India by 217 Runs

Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium hosted a five-day battle ending October 10, 2004, where Australia crushed India by 217 runs in the first Test. Batting first, Australia piled on 474, with debutant Michael Clarke’s dazzling 151 and Adam Gilchrist’s fiery 104 stealing hearts. Harbhajan Singh’s five wickets and Anil Kumble’s three showed India’s fight. India’s reply was a meek 246, Parthiv Patel’s 46 and Sourav Ganguly’s 45 the only sparks. Glenn McGrath’s four wickets cut deep. Australia’s second innings added 228, Damien Martyn’s 45 shining, though Harbhajan’s six wickets kept India alive.

(Australia defeated India by 217 runs)

Chasing 457, India faltered at 239. Rahul Dravid’s dogged 60, Irfan Pathan’s brave 55, and Harbhajan’s 42 fought hard, but Jason Gillespie and McGrath’s pace proved too much. Clarke’s debut heroics earned him Player of the Match, as Australia took a 1-0 lead. The Bengaluru pitch offered something for all, but Australia’s class shone. India’s batsmen, rattled by pace, left the crowd somber. Clarke’s star was born, while Harbhajan’s lion-hearted effort gave hope. As the teams left, Australia’s dominance was clear, setting a fierce tone for the series, with India needing to dig deep to fight back.

On This Day - October 10, 2001 - India defeats South Africa by 41 Runs

Centurion’s SuperSport Park thrummed on October 10, 2001, as India outplayed South Africa by 41 runs in the Standard Bank Triangular Tournament. Batting first after the toss, India posted 233 in 48.5 overs. Rahul Dravid’s steady 54 off 79 balls was the glue, with Yuvraj Singh’s 42 and Sachin Tendulkar’s 38 adding grit. Sourav Ganguly’s 24 and Virender Sehwag’s quick 33 gave momentum. Shaun Pollock’s 5 for 37 was a lone bright spot for South Africa. Chasing 234, South Africa stumbled against India’s spinners. Harbhajan Singh’s 3 for 27 was the dagger, with Anil Kumble and Ajit Agarkar taking two wickets each.

(India defeated South Africa by 41 runs)

Sehwag’s part-time spin snagged two more. Lance Klusener’s 44 and Mark Boucher’s 38 resisted, but South Africa fell for 192 in 46.2 overs. Harbhajan, with 15 runs too, was Player of the Match, his smile lighting up Centurion’s cloudy evening. India’s spin choke and steady batting won the day, earning crucial tournament points. South Africa, undone by spin, looked deflated. The crowd, sensing India’s rise, cheered as Dravid and Harbhajan walked off, their performances a beacon of hope. This win was India’s promise to fight, setting the stage for a thrilling tournament run.