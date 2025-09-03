Pro Kabaddi Referees: Guardians of Fair Play

The Pro Kabaddi League has changed kabaddi in India. From a traditional sport played in villages to a modern competition watched by millions, the league has given the game a new face. Fans often focus on raiders, defenders, and coaches, but there is another group that keeps the sport balanced and fair — the referees. They apply the rules, settle disputes on the mat, and give structure to every match. Their presence ensures that the contest runs with discipline and authority.

Since the first season in 2014, referees in Pro Kabaddi have gained more recognition. With the support of the league, many new officials have been trained, including women who now play a significant role in kabaddi officiating. Behind this progress stand leadership, experience, and passion from figures like E. Prasad Rao, Ajit Kumar, Sandhiya MK, Jamuna Venketesh, and Aarti Bari. Each of them has a unique story, yet all share the same goal — keeping kabaddi fair, professional, and respected.

E. Prasad Rao (Kabaddi Rao)

Prasad Rao, known across the kabaddi world as Kabaddi Rao, is the Technical Director of the Pro Kabaddi League. He has held this role since 2014 and has been guiding the growth of officiating standards year after year. Under his leadership, the league has developed a large pool of trained referees. A key step came in October 2024, when he oversaw a camp for 45 referees. Out of them, 8 were women and 20 were newcomers. This was not just a numbers exercise; it showed how the league welcomes inclusivity and focuses on long-term growth. Rao also introduced advanced training programs and workshops, and gave referees the chance to sharpen their skills and adjust to the fast nature of the game. In Season 12 (2025), Rao continues his work. His guidance keeps referees ready to handle every situation, from heated disputes to split-second raid decisions. Players, coaches, and fans respect him because he has raised the level of refereeing to match the rising standard of the league itself. Without his steady hand, kabaddi refereeing would not have achieved such progress.

Ajit Kumar

Ajit Kumar brings authority and calmness to the mat. He has officiated in many seasons of the league and has earned respect for his fairness. His background as a kabaddi player gave him early knowledge of the sport’s rhythm, and when he stepped into officiating, that experience turned into an asset. In high-pressure matches, Ajit shows composure that gives confidence to both teams. His decisions reflect clear judgment, and his presence commands respect. Over the years, he has continued to attend training camps and has been updating himself with every rule change and every technical adjustment. This attitude keeps him at the top level of refereeing. In Season 12, Ajit Kumar remains one of the most visible referees in Pro Kabaddi. His work represents the qualities that every official must carry: calmness, discipline, and the ability to maintain balance between two competing sides.

Sandhiya MK

Sandhiya MK’s journey into Pro Kabaddi is a story of determination. Coming from Tamil Nadu, she first entered kabaddi as a player, later passing the AKFI examination in 2015 to become a referee. Since then, she has officiated in more than 200 matches, with her Pro Kabaddi debut arriving in Season 6 (2018). Sandhiya’s story is not only about refereeing. She also works as a teacher and fulfills her role as a mother. Balancing these responsibilities with officiating makes her an example for many. Young girls who watch her on the mat see that women can take positions of authority in kabaddi. By 2025, Sandhiya remains active in the league, still officiating with confidence. Her path motivates many young women to join sports or take up refereeing. Beyond her work on the mat, she speaks openly about the need for more female officials, and helps to bring real change in the kabaddi community.

Jamuna Venketesh

Jamuna Venketesh is one of the most experienced referees in Pro Kabaddi. From the very first season, she has been part of the league, and her background as both a player and an official gives her rare knowledge of the sport. Her journey from player to referee reflects her strong connection to kabaddi. She has officiated in some of the biggest matches and proves her skill in tense situations. Her sharp calls and steady control of games earned her recognition, including the Best Women's Referee award in one season. Jamuna is not satisfied with past success alone; she continues to join workshops and training programs, constantly improving her understanding of updated rules and referee techniques. In Season 12, Jamuna continues to play a central role. Her long career shows that passion and persistence can keep someone at the top of the sport for many years. Younger referees often look up to her as a model of how experience and learning can combine to build authority on the mat.

Aarti Bari

Among the current referees, Aarti Bari stands out because of her international exposure. She has officiated in global tournaments as well as the Pro Kabaddi League. Alongside her referee duties, she holds certification as a kabaddi coach and also works as a yoga trainer. This mix of skills helps her stay both mentally sharp and physically fit, qualities needed for handling intense kabaddi matches. In Season 12, Aarti continues to officiate while also training younger referees. She conducts workshops and passes her knowledge to those just starting. Her broader vision goes beyond the league itself, as she encourages more women to enter officiating and helps create higher standards of preparation. Aarti’s journey proves that refereeing is not just about blowing the whistle. It involves discipline, fitness, teaching, and sharing ideas that make the entire officiating group stronger. Her role is vital in pushing kabaddi refereeing to the next level.

The Role of Referees in Kabaddi

The referee’s role in kabaddi goes far beyond signaling the end of a raid. They track the 30-second raid clock, judge if a raider crosses the baulk line or bonus line, confirm if defenders form a legal tackle, and decide when a player is out of bounds. Every small detail can change the outcome of a match, and referees must remain alert every second.

In Pro Kabaddi, referees also manage the pressure of live television, loud crowds, and players who question decisions. With advanced training and support from leaders like E. Prasad Rao, referees in the league have reached international standards.

Conclusion

Pro Kabaddi referees are more than officials with whistles; they are protectors of the game’s fairness. Figures like E. Prasad Rao, Ajit Kumar, Sandhiya MK, Jamuna Venketesh, and Aarti Bari represent different journeys but share a common role — giving the sport structure and balance. Their leadership, professionalism, and discipline ensure that kabaddi continues to grow without losing its spirit.

As the league expands and more fans join, referees will remain at the heart of every match. They are the quiet force behind kabaddi’s rise, which shapes the future of the sport one decision at a time.