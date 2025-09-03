Pro Kabaddi Hindi Commentators
Kabaddi has become one of India’s biggest sports stories in the last decade, and television commentary has played a massive role in this rise. The Hindi broadcast of the Pro Kabaddi League connects millions of fans with the action, and adds drama, humor, and analysis that keep viewers engaged from start to finish. Each commentator brings a unique voice, style, and personality, and shapes how people experience the league. The Hindi commentary panel has become as recognizable as the stars on the mat.
Sanjay Banerjee
Sanjay Banerjee is regarded as one of the most respected voices of Pro Kabaddi. His clear diction and calm delivery give broadcasts a sense of balance and authority. Fans say that he explains the sport in a way that makes strategy easy to follow, and many admit they first learned kabaddi rules through his commentary. He avoids excessive emotion and prefers a measured style that highlights details at the right time.
He is famous for the phrase “Yehi hai asli kabaddi!” (“This is real kabaddi!”), often spoken during moments when matches turn into fierce battles. One humorous incident happened in the 2023 season, when he was so intensely focused on explaining tactics that he missed a critical raid. Viewers quickly joked online that he was “analyzing so much he forgot to watch”, and it showed how fans connect with him not only as a professional but also as a human figure on air. In 2025, Sanjay remains a foundation of the Hindi broadcast, trusted for his seriousness and his ability to give structure to chaotic matches.
Sunil Taneja
Sunil Taneja is known as the “voice of Pro Kabaddi”. His journey is unusual: before entering sports media, he was a doctor of Ayurvedic medicine. Over the years, his melodious voice and knowledge of kabaddi have made him one of the most popular commentators in the country. He mixes emotional calls with detailed analysis, often pointing out tactical choices by players that other commentators might miss.
His trademark shout, “Kabaddi ka junoon!” (“The passion of kabaddi!”) has become a symbol of the league. Fans recall a 2022 moment when he shouted the word with so much excitement that his colleague burst out laughing live on air, and the clip spread quickly on social media. In 2025, Sunil continues to be a central figure in the Hindi commentary team, balancing knowledge with emotion and remaining a fan favorite.
Ocean Sharma
Ocean Sharma represents the new generation of PKL commentators. His style is full of energy, and he often addresses viewers in a friendly and conversational tone. Many younger fans say they enjoy his ability to make broadcasts lively and entertaining without losing focus on the game. Ocean raises his voice during tense moments and creates a sense of drama that matches the intensity on the mat.
He is known for saying “Yeh toh highlight banne wala hai!” (“This is going to be in the highlights for sure!”). Once, he used the phrase too early, expecting a spectacular move, but instead the raider tripped and fell. Fans shared the clip online for weeks, laughing at his enthusiastic misjudgment. By 2025, Ocean has established himself as one of the brightest voices among younger commentators.
Harshit Sharma
Harshit Sharma is another young voice in the Hindi broadcast team, known for his high energy and genuine reactions. His commentary shows both excitement and attention to tactical details, which makes him a balanced presence. Fans like how he reacts strongly to big moments but also explains the importance of small decisions by players.
His exclamation “Kya baat hai!” (“Wow, that’s amazing!”) has become a meme in kabaddi fan circles. In one match, he shouted the phrase so loudly after a super tackle that his microphone distorted, and that led to jokes from his colleagues that he “tackled the broadcast harder than the defender tackled the raider”. In 2025, Harshit continues to grow into his role, and he is building recognition and adding variety to the Hindi commentary panel.
Ajay Thakur
Ajay Thakur, a kabaddi legend, has moved from the mat to the commentary box. Known during his career as the “Iceman”, he captained India and was one of the sport’s most successful raiders. His transition to commentary has brought credibility and authority, as fans respect his deep knowledge of the game. Ajay often describes what players are thinking during raids, and he explains how defenders prepare for decisive tackles. His calm style reflects the composure he displayed as a player.
He often repeats the phrase “Pressure mein kaise khelna hai, yeh asli kala hai” (“The real art is how you play under pressure”). The words reflect his philosophy, but one humorous moment showed his human side: while explaining the importance of calmness, he suddenly jumped out of his chair after a surprise super raid. His colleagues laughed, joking that “so that’s what calmness looks like from Ajay Thakur”. In December 2024, Ajay formally ended his international career, but in 2025, his voice continues to guide kabaddi fans through tense matches.
Conclusion
The Hindi commentary team of the Pro Kabaddi League is a blend of veterans and new talents, each bringing a different color to the broadcast. Sanjay Banerjee provides authority, Sunil Taneja adds energy and experience, Ocean Sharma brings youthful dynamism, Harshit Sharma delivers passionate calls, and Ajay Thakur offers the wisdom of a champion. Together, they create an atmosphere that turns every match into a story. Kabaddi may be played on the mat, but it is through their voices that millions of fans live the sport.
Comments
Sign up or log in to your account to leave comments and reactions
0 Comments