Pro Kabaddi Hindi Commentators.

Sanjay Banerjee is regarded as one of the most respected voices of Pro Kabaddi. His clear diction and calm delivery give broadcasts a sense of balance and authority. Fans say that he explains the sport in a way that makes strategy easy to follow, and many admit they first learned kabaddi rules through his commentary. He avoids excessive emotion and prefers a measured style that highlights details at the right time.

He is famous for the phrase “Yehi hai asli kabaddi!” (“This is real kabaddi!”), often spoken during moments when matches turn into fierce battles. One humorous incident happened in the 2023 season, when he was so intensely focused on explaining tactics that he missed a critical raid. Viewers quickly joked online that he was “analyzing so much he forgot to watch”, and it showed how fans connect with him not only as a professional but also as a human figure on air. In 2025, Sanjay remains a foundation of the Hindi broadcast, trusted for his seriousness and his ability to give structure to chaotic matches.