Pro Kabaddi Tamil Commentators

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) has grown into one of the most popular sporting events in India. The Tamil commentary team plays a central role in building the connection between the league and Tamil-speaking viewers. Through their voices, the matches reach households across the region with clarity, depth, and energy. The commentators not only explain the action on the mat but also bring stories of players, tactics, and the broader culture of kabaddi to the audience. Their presence helps the league reach a larger base and keeps the sport relevant among Tamil fans.

Below is a closer look at the Tamil commentators who shaped and continue to shape the coverage of PKL in recent seasons. Each of them comes with a distinct path, from journalism and broadcasting to former playing careers. Together, they form a strong team that has become an essential part of the kabaddi broadcast landscape.

Sahithya Jagannathan

Sahithya Jagannathan started her career in 2012 when she won the Miss Chennai title. In 2010, she represented India at the World Miss University contest and won the Miss Speech title. Alongside modeling, she studied journalism in Chennai. These early years set the foundation for her later move into broadcasting. She first came into the sports space in 2017 as a commentator and television host. Her journey included hosting PKL broadcasts on Star Sports Tamil and covering high-profile cricket matches such as the India–Australia series. Over the years, she developed a reputation as one of the leading female voices in Tamil sports broadcasting. Sahithya continues to play a strong role in PKL Season 12 (2025). She also writes a weekly column for DT Next and participates in international forums and summits as a host. Her versatility allows her to connect with audiences from different backgrounds, and her consistent presence keeps her among the most respected sports commentators in Tamil media.

Bhavana Balakrishnan

Bhavana Balakrishnan began as a radio host before moving to television. She entered Star Sports in 2017 and became part of the PKL Tamil broadcast team. Her style attracted attention, and she quickly became one of the most familiar voices for Tamil kabaddi coverage. In 2019, she was among the very few women to commentate during the ICC Cricket World Cup, a milestone that broadened her recognition. Her career extends beyond broadcasting, as she is also active as a singer, dancer, and writer. Bhavana has built a strong social media presence, interacting with followers and sharing her perspectives on sports and culture. She remains an active part of PKL Season 12 (2025). For Tamil audiences, her name is closely linked to kabaddi broadcasts, as she continues to maintain a strong place in the sports media scene.

Harshit Sharma

Harshit Sharma entered the Tamil commentary team of PKL in 2025. His arrival marked the entry of a fresh voice into the broadcast space. He brought with him strong knowledge of the game and a delivery that drew attention. In a short time, Harshit became popular among Tamil-speaking kabaddi fans. His work included commentary not only in the PKL but also in national championship semifinals, where his voice reached a growing audience. His presence on Star Sports Tamil adds energy to the broadcasts and creates an engaging match atmosphere. Harshit remains part of PKL Season 12 (2025) and continues to build his reputation as one of the newer but promising voices in kabaddi commentary.

Rohit Kumar

Rohit Kumar built his name first as a PKL player. After years on the mat, he decided to enter broadcasting in 2025. His background as a professional player gave him a different perspective, which became valuable during live commentary. Fans recognize Rohit not only for his playing career but also for his ability to bring tactical understanding to the broadcast. His commentary often includes insights that come directly from personal match situations and strategies. In addition to PKL, he also provided commentary on the national championship semifinals. By Season 12 (2025), Rohit Kumar had firmly established himself as both a former player and a commentator. His career path shows how athletes can continue to contribute to the sport even after their playing days end.

Neela

Neela entered the Tamil commentary team in 2025. She introduced a new voice that quickly attracted attention. Her understanding of kabaddi and her way of presenting the matches allowed her to connect with the Tamil audience from the start. She became a regular presence in PKL broadcasts, adding a fresh dimension to the coverage. Her work also extended to national championship broadcasts, where she contributed to the analysis of key matches. Neela continues with the PKL Tamil commentary team in Season 12 (2025). With her presence, the team gained another perspective that broadens the way fans engage with kabaddi broadcasts.

Conclusion

The Tamil commentary team has become a vital part of the KL broadcast setup. Figures like Sahithya Jagannathan and Bhavana Balakrishnan bring years of experience and recognition, while new voices such as Harshit Sharma, Rohit Kumar, and Neela add freshness and energy. Their combined efforts help present kabaddi in a way that resonates with Tamil-speaking audiences.

Through their coverage, they bridge the gap between the sport and its viewers, offering explanations, insights, and stories that keep kabaddi alive on screen. The continued growth of the league depends not only on the players but also on the commentators who bring the matches into homes.