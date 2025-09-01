PKL Underdog Victories Quiz

In every sport, fans have seen a number of upsets, when even the top teams fail to perform well against the underdogs. Since the Pro Kabaddi League has started, there have been a number of games where the top teams with their winning streaks falling to the underdogs in a cruel way, which puts the fans on the edge of their seats. However, remembering all these surprising results will be a challenge that only true PKL fans will be able to complete. Take these PKL surprising results to test your knowledge, and even if you miss any, ensure to watch the matches again.