Pro Kabaddi League Sponsors Quiz

What fans see in the Pro Kabaddi League is just the raiders and defenders giving their best in the tournament. But only a few of them remember the brands that are behind those teams, acting as a sponsor. Various known companies have helped the league by acting as title sponsors, jersey sponsors, and much more, providing a backbone to the growth of the tournament. Think you know everything about the PKL title and jersey sponsors? We challenge you to get a perfect score in this quiz, and if you fail by even one answer, you'll have to subscribe to Sportscafe.