Women’s ODI World Cup Legends Quiz

Starting from September 30, 2025, the Women’s ODI World Cup will light up TV screens around the world, bringing fans a tournament that could shape the legacy of some of the game’s biggest names. Stars like Sophie Devine, Smriti Mandhana, Chamari Athapaththu, Laura Wolvaardt and several others will look to leave their mark on the grand stage. But before these modern-day icons, there was a generation of pioneers who made history in past editions of the Women’s World Cup and set the stage for today’s players. If you have closely followed the tournament over the years, this is your chance to put that knowledge to the test. Take the SportsCafe quiz now and earn the coveted Cricket Nuffy’s Badge.