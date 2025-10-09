Women’s World Cup Host Nations Quiz

Don’t have a pass to watch the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 live at the stadium? No worries, we’ve got you covered. Take our fun quiz and dive into the exciting world of Women’s ODI World Cup hosts. Explore the cities and countries that have had the honor of staging this prestigious tournament in the past, as well as the venues set to welcome teams for the 2025 edition. Awaken your inner traveler and put your knowledge to the test by identifying the nations and cities that have made cricket history. Score a perfect 10 out of 10, and SportsCafe might surprise you with a special gift during the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025.