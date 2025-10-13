Women’s ODI World Cup Rivalries Quiz

With the Women’s ODI World Cup in full swing, fans are set to witness some thrilling contests as the top teams fight for glory. Alongside the excitement, the tournament also brings back memories of iconic rivalries that have defined women’s cricket over the years. From India vs Australia to the high-voltage India vs Pakistan encounters, and the classic Australia vs England battles, these clashes have produced unforgettable moments. To celebrate these rivalries, we have put together a challenging quiz that will test just how well you know the history of these epic matchups. If you can score a perfect 10/10, then an exclusive surprise from SportsCafe awaits you. So, gear up and take the challenge today.