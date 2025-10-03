Quiz on Team India’s Women’s ODI World Cup Journey

If you are an Indian cricket fan, it is that exciting time of the year again to show your true colors and cheer for the Indian Women’s Cricket Team. The 2025 ODI Women’s World Cup is finally here, and this time, it’s being played on home soil, adding even more excitement for fans across the country. Everyone is eager to see how our team performs in front of the home crowd. But here’s a fun twist as SportsCafe is putting your knowledge to the test with a quiz on the Indian Women’s team’s performances in past World Cups. Think you know it all? Take this quiz now and prove yourself as the ultimate supporter of Indian Women’s cricket.