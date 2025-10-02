Women's ODI World Cup Champions Quiz

They say winners are always remembered, while the runners-up are often forgotten. If that sounds true to you, then this quiz is just the thing you need. It’s designed to test how big a “Cricket ka Deewana” you really are. The Women’s ODI World Cup has already seen 12 thrilling editions, each giving fans unforgettable champions, stunning performances, and emotional finishes. Now, with the 13th edition just around the corner, the excitement is building up once again. Stadiums will buzz with energy, players will chase glory, and fans will be treated to some of the finest cricketing moments. But before all of that begins, why not warm up with this fun challenge? In this quiz, you’ll need to recall which team won which edition and revisit some of the most iconic memories in Women’s World Cup history. Click on Start, and let your cricket knowledge take center stage!