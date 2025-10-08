Quiz on Legendary Feats in Women’s ODI World Cup History

The last 12 editions of the Women’s ODI World Cup have been full of unforgettable moments, with records being broken in almost every match. From stunning individual performances to team milestones, fans have witnessed the very best of women’s cricket. But how well do you really remember which record belongs to which player or team? Here’s your chance to test that knowledge with the ultimate SportsCafe Record Breaker Quiz. This quiz not only refreshes your memory about the Women’s ODI World Cup history but also challenges you to recall the biggest achievements in the tournament. Complete the quiz and earn an original certificate to proudly showcase your cricketing expertise and fan dedication.