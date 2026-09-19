PV Sindhu Reveals How Virat Kohli’s Simple Advice Changed Her Mindset During a Tough Phase
PV Sindhu has shared the turning point in her career when she had a conversation with Virat Kohli, and she changed her approach to remind herself to enjoy badminton over the results.
PV Sindhu is not new to sharing a challenging time in her career in badminton and shares how a discussion with Virat Kohli made her realise. The Olympic medalist was playing with injuries and had to collect and settle for early retirements at a number of tournaments in her attempts to make a comeback.
When asked about the meeting, Sindhu said she was able to remember his advice to her to play badminton and enjoy the game. His guidance dwelt imprinted on his mind and the mind of the shuttler who came to understand that success and struggles were integral parts of a sporting career.
Sometimes, results go the way of the athlete, and sometimes they don't," Sindhu explained. Her "rules" are that it's about being willing to keep playing after failing, she says.
The meeting with Kohli changed the way Sindhu looked at her career, especially amid difficult times with injuries, not hitting the ball the way she could in the past and depressing results.
Our Take
PV Sindhu's journey is a testament to the power of a motivating conversation in the face of challenges. To the contrary, Virat Kohli gave advice more on enjoying the process than worrying about the results, something that is commonplace among athletes in the event of a setback. Sindhu's experience also brings to light that a comeback is not just about physical preparation; it's there to rebuild confidence, perspectives and fun in competing.