India Set for Blockbuster World XI Clash? BCCI Eyes Historic Move
The BCCI is planning for a massive celebration for its 100 year anniversary. It has been reported that the India XI will now be going against World XI in any white ball format, which could be great news for the fans. The ICC World XI last played a game in 2018 against West Indies.
For the first time in the history of the game, India might be going against the World XI in a white ball match. This has been a big update for the Indian cricket fans, who have been waiting for this moment for decades.
Now it seems that the BCCI, which is also marking its 100 year anniversary soon, will be competing against the best players around the world to make things even more memorable for the fans. When the board started its operations approximately 100 years ago, no one would have thought they would become the powerhouse of the game someday.
But now, India has been dominating in the white ball formats without any interruptions. Reports suggest that the BCCI has placed a window from December 2027 to December 2028, where they will be allowing the Indian team to go against the World XI.
Our Take
This is a massive decision by the BCCI, and fans are just waiting for a confirmation announcement for the same. However, it should be noted that the announcement might come many months later, as the BCCI will be marking its 100 year anniversary on 1 December, 2028. But watching the best of the Indian team going against the best around the world will be a moment to cherish not just for the Indian cricket fans, even for the fans across the globe.