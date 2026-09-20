This is a massive decision by the BCCI, and fans are just waiting for a confirmation announcement for the same. However, it should be noted that the announcement might come many months later, as the BCCI will be marking its 100 year anniversary on 1 December, 2028. But watching the best of the Indian team going against the best around the world will be a moment to cherish not just for the Indian cricket fans, even for the fans across the globe.