Rohit Sharma or MS Dhoni? Shivam Dube Gives His Surprising Answer
Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni have been successful captains across formats. Shivam Dube remains among the few players who have played under both of them. And recently, he had to pick among the two, deciding who led the team well and under which circumstances.
Over the last few years, the two captains who have ruled in both IPL and internationals are Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni. Whether it is an ICC event or the Indian Premier League, both of them never disappointed their teams when it came to winning titles.
Due to this reason, there has been an active debate on who could be the best captain among these two players. Some say it is MS Dhoni, who won three ICC titles and five IPL titles, while others say it would be Rohit Sharma, who won five IPL titles and two consecutive ICC titles. Amidst this, Shivam Dube has made his choice.
He has played with Rohit Sharma in the Indian team, and also with MS Dhoni in the IPL. Making his choice, Dube said, “When I am playing in IPL then MS Dhoni is the Best Captain I've played under, when I am playing for India then Rohit Sharma is the Best Captain I've played under.”
Our Take
Shivam Dube surely had a tough time when he had to make his choice between Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni. Both of them have been legendary captains for the Indian cricket team, as they even helped the nation to end its drought when it comes to the ICC events. However, it should be noted that Dube has not played under MS Dhoni when he was the captain of the Indian team.