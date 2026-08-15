Sure Bet of the Day, August 16! Choose the Best Odds for Upcoming Matches

The Men’s Hundred Tournament - Manchester Super Giants vs Trent Rockets

The Finals of the Men’s Hundred Tournament is all set to be played between the Manchester Super Giants and the Trent Rockets at Lord's, London, on 16th August, 2026. Trent Rockets are entering the contest as the favourites here.

Parimatch & Dafabet Best Odds Trent Rockets 1.76 Place a bet Manchester Super Giants 2.04 Place a bet

Why are Trent Rockets Still Well Backed?

Trent Rockets are coming as the contenders of the title after winning 4 matches from the last 5 played in the tournament. Ben Duckett has been the key player for the team with 306 runs from the 8 matches played while keeping an average of 43.71 for the team. In the bowling department, the team has Craig Overton who has picked 8 wickets from the 8 matches played.

In the Manchester Super Giants campaign, they have 4 wins on the trot in the tournament. Jos Buttler has been the best player of the team with 381 runs from the 10 matches played while having an average of 63.5 for the team. Amongst the bowlers, Josh Tongue has picked 15 wickets from the 10 matches and has a strike rate of 13 for the team.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

The Finals of the Men’s Hundred Tournament is scheduled at the Lord’s, London and the slope in the ground allows the bowlers to be in the game while the batsmen have a chance to take the game away during the spinners over. Seeing the dimensions of the ground along with the form of the players, the Trent Rockets are entering the contest as the leading contenders for now.

The Women’s Hundred Tournament - Sunrisers Leeds (Women) vs Trent Rockets (Women)

The Women’s Hundred Tournament will be seeing the Finals between the Sunrisers Leeds Women and the Trent Rockets Women at the Lord’s, London on 16th August, 2026. Trent Rockets Women have got the tag of favourites here.

Parimatch & Dafabet Best Odds Trent Rockets Women 1.78 Place a bet Sunrisers Leeds Women 1.99 Place a bet

Why are Trent Rockets Women Still Well Backed?

The Trent Rockets Women have been in excellent form heading into the final, winning their last 5 matches. Sophia Dunkley has scored 286 runs in 9 matches at an average of 35.75 and a strike rate of 156.28. Nat Sciver Brunt has been equally impressive, making 283 runs in 7 matches at an average of 56.60 and a strike rate of 164.53. With the ball, Ashleigh Gardner has taken 13 wickets in 10 matches, while Samantha Bates has claimed 11 wickets in 8 games. The Rockets also beat Sunrisers by 5 runs in their latest meeting.

Heading into the final, Sunrisers Leeds Women have also enjoyed a strong run, recording 5 straight victories. Phoebe Litchfield has been a major contributor with 319 runs in 10 matches, averaging 35.44 at a strike rate of 168.78. Annabel Sutherland has been even more consistent, scoring 318 runs at an outstanding average of 79.50 and a strike rate of 152.88. She has also taken 12 wickets, showing her value in both departments. Deepti Sharma has added 13 wickets in 9 matches while conceding 1.21 runs per ball. Sunrisers enter the final after beating Southern Brave in the eliminator.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

For the final at Lord’s in London, the slope across the ground could give bowlers some assistance and keep them involved in the contest. At the same time, batters can make the most of the shorter dimensions and put pressure on the bowling attack, particularly when facing spin. Considering the ground conditions, boundary sizes and the current form of both teams, Trent Rockets Women head into the match as the leading contenders at this stage.

One Day Cup - Middlesex vs Durham

The 2nd Semi-Finals between Middlesex vs Durham is all set to be played at the Brunton Memorial Ground, Radlett on 16th August, 2026. Middlesex have currently got the odds in their favour.

Parimatch & Dafabet Best Odds Middlesex 1.81 Place a bet Durham 1.99 Place a bet

Why are Middlesex Still Well Backed?

In the current edition of the One Day Cup, Middlesex has been in impressive form and will enter the semi final with strong momentum. The team has won four of its last five matches and finished at the top of Group B with seven wins from eight games. Joshua de Caires has been a key batter, scoring 376 runs in 8 innings at an average of 53.71. Nathan Fernandes and Joe Cracknell have also contributed consistently with the bat. With Naavya Sharma taking 15 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 18.73, Middlesex has looked well balanced across departments.

For Durham, the team has shown a solid recovery after an inconsistent run and will arrive at the semi final with confidence following a big win over Lancashire. Durham has won three of its last five matches and finished third in Group B with five wins from eight games. Will Rhodes has been one of the standout performers, scoring 335 runs in 8 innings at an average of 55.83. Ben Stokes and Alex Lees have also added useful runs throughout the tournament. With Shafiqullah Ghafari taking 15 wickets in 9 innings, Durham has match winning options in both batting and bowling.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

As the match takes place at Brunton Memorial Ground in Radlett, the surface is expected to offer a balanced contest between bat and ball. Pacers could get some movement early in the innings, especially with the ball swinging under helpful conditions. Once batters settle at the crease, scoring should become easier and the pitch may provide a good platform for stroke play. Spinners could also become effective during the middle overs as the surface gradually slows down. Teams winning the toss may prefer batting first and putting runs on the board. Taking up the odds and the form, Middlesex are the favourites here.