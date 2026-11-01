Sure Bet of the Day, November 1! India vs New Zealand at T20I | SportsCafe

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Why is India Still Well Backed?

New Zealand have lost their last three matches, making this contest important for rebuilding momentum. Bevon Jacobs has scored 240 runs in nine matches, averaging 40 with a strike rate of 161.07, while Glenn Phillips has contributed 169 runs in three matches at an impressive strike rate of 174.22. With the ball, Mitchell Santner has claimed 12 wickets in six matches at an economy rate of 5.95. Josh Clarkson has also taken five wickets in three matches.

India enter with excellent momentum, having won all five of their last head-to-head matches against New Zealand. Their recent form shows three consecutive victories, alongside a no-result and a defeat. Abhishek Sharma has been outstanding, scoring 382 runs in 10 matches at an average of 38.2 and a remarkable strike rate of 209.89. Sanju Samson has added 276 runs at a strike rate of 170.37. Among the bowlers, Axar Patel has taken 10 wickets in nine matches, while Arshdeep Singh has claimed nine wickets in seven appearances.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

As the fifth T20I moves to Seddon Park, Hamilton, the pitch is expected to favour batters, with an average T20I score of 172. The venue has witnessed a highest total of 210 and a lowest score of 64. Recent innings data shows first-innings teams averaging 171 runs, compared with 122 while chasing, suggesting batting first could be advantageous. Pacers may find opportunities, while the 65-metre boundaries offer scoring options. Given India's dominant form, India have the edge with them.