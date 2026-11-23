Ishan Kishan Reveals His Reaction to MS Dhoni's Retirement
Ishan Kishan opened up on the retirement of MS Dhoni from the IPL. A few weeks back when the retention was announced, Dhoni announced his retirement as a player and became a mentor for the team. Kishan revealed how shocked he was after listening to the same.
Ishan Kishan and MS Dhoni have been from the same state and played for Jharkhand for years in the domestic circuit. Various players stepped into the Indian team over the last few years, but these two have been the finest wicket-keepers for the Indian team in the game.
A few days back, when the IPL retention was announced, MS Dhoni was named as the mentor of Chennai Super Kings. But at the same time, it was also a moment when he stepped down as a player for the team, ending his time in the tournament history behind the stumps.
It was the end of an era, and even Ishan Kishan was shocked after getting to know about the same. He recently said in an interview, “Everyone was saddened when MS Dhoni announced his retirement. Very few people have been able to do what he has done for the country.”
Our Take
The retirement of MS Dhoni has also been the end of a legacy in the Indian Premier League. Ishan Kishan also didn't like the fact that he won't be able to play with or against Dhoni across any format of the game now.