Sure Bet of the Day, November 2! Choose the Best Odds for Upcoming Matches

Women's Big Bash League - Melbourne Stars Women vs Perth Scorchers Women

The 8th match of the Women’s Big Bash League is set to have a brilliant match between the Melbourne Stars Women and the Perth Scorchers Women. Seeing the odds, the Perth Scorchers Women have the advantage.

Parimatch & Dafabet Best Odds Perth Scorchers Women 1.78 Place a bet Melbourne Stars Women 1.98 Place a bet

Why are Perth Scorchers Women Still Well Backed?

Melbourne Stars Women will aim to improve their position after winning one and losing one of their first two matches. Their recent form has been inconsistent, but Meg Lanning remains a key batting option, having scored 429 runs in her last 10 matches at an average of 47.67 and a strike rate of 131.59. Amy Jones has contributed 195 runs at a strike rate of 131.75. With the ball, Kim Garth and Annabel Sutherland have each claimed 13 wickets in their last 10 matches.

Perth Scorchers Women enter as the stronger side, having won their opening match and secured two points with an impressive net run rate of +3.422. Their recent record also reflects strong momentum, with four victories in their last five matches. Beth Mooney is their standout batter, scoring 468 runs in her last 10 matches at an average of 58.5 and a strike rate of 135.26. Sophie Devine has added 266 runs. Their bowling attack features Alana King, with 12 wickets, and Chloe Ainsworth, who has taken 11 at an economy rate of 6.98.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

For the upcoming WBBL clash at Junction Oval, Melbourne, the pitch is expected to provide a balanced contest with a slight advantage to batters. The average first-innings score is around 148, while chasing teams have won 56% of matches, suggesting a preference for bowling first. Pace bowlers dominate, accounting for approximately 75% of wickets, compared with 24% for spinners. With totals ranging from 55 to 229, a competitive batting effort will be important. Perth Scorchers Women are the favourites here.

Nepal Premier League - Karnali Yaks vs Kathmandu Gorkhas

The 10th match of the Nepal Premier League will be played between Karnali Yaks and Kathmandu Gorkhas. Looking at the odds, the Karnali Yaks have the advantage with them in the contest.

Parimatch & Dafabet Best Odds Karnali Yaks 1.72 Place a bet Kathmandu Gorkhas 2.01 Place a bet

Karnali Yaks will look to continue their unbeaten start to the tournament. They have won both their opening matches and currently sit at the top of the points table with four points and a net run rate of +0.533. Ariful Islam has scored 75 runs in two matches at an impressive strike rate of 182.92, while Sompal Kami has contributed 63 runs at a strike rate of 170.27. With the ball, Sompal has been outstanding, claiming five wickets at an average of 7.60 and an economy rate of 6.33. UBS Thakuri and NK Yadav have also taken three wickets each.

Kathmandu Gorkhas will aim to recover from their opening defeat and register their first points of the season. They currently occupy seventh place with zero points and a net run rate of -0.942. B Sharki has been their leading batter so far, scoring 33 runs at a strike rate of 113.79, while Rashid Khan has added 17 runs. Their bowling attack has struggled to make an impact, with R Mondol being the only bowler to take a wicket, claiming one at an economy rate of 5.66.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

For the upcoming clash at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur, the pitch is expected to offer a balanced contest. The average first-innings score is around 174, while teams chasing average 156 runs. Both batting first and chasing sides have won 50% of recent matches. Pacers claim 62% of wickets, compared with 32% for spinners, who maintain a better economy of 7.79. Considering Karnali's unbeaten start, Karnali Yaks have the edge here.