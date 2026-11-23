India-New Zealand Test Draw Sparks Hilarious Memes on Twitter
The Indian team had an unexpected draw in the first Test against New Zealand. Needing 8 wickets to win the game, the team only managed to get 3 on day five. This has sparked a meme fest on Twitter, as fans are calling out Gambhir and Gill.
The first Test match was easily dominated by the Indian team, but it was not their game to win. New Zealand was able to defend well on the final day, as Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips helped to ensure that the match ended in a draw.
With this game ending in a draw from a situation where India could have won, Twitter has been filled with memes:
Kohli Never Did
Virat Kohli - I never played for draw. pic.twitter.com/8Mx8N0JUnN— ` (@Lycxn1) November 23, 2026
Shubman Gill might have played this game for a draw. But there was a captain in the Indian team who never wanted to have a draw, and it was Virat Kohli.
Show Me
Show me any SENA win without me in this Decade Captain Gill. pic.twitter.com/DnZ5xyn2xc— Rahul Singh (@rahulsinggghhh) November 23, 2026
India has won all SENA tests in this decade with Mohammed Siraj in the playing XI. Dropping him was a bad decision for Shubman Gill.
Dictator Gambhir
India yet to win a Test Series vs SENA under dictator Gambhir 😭— Â (@RR_for_Lifee) November 23, 2026
And has only won 3/16 tests vs SENA pic.twitter.com/xoWlwubqYZ
India is yet to win a Test series in SENA countries with Gambhir as the Head Coach. Moreover, the record of the Indian team stands at 3 wins in 16 games.
On Repeat
Phillips and Mitchell must have watched Tilak's innings from yesterday on repeat to get inspired from it.— Manya (@CSKian716) November 23, 2026
Glenn Phillips and Daryl Mitchell took the game away from the Indian team. They must have watched Tilak Varma’s beautiful knock from yesterday's game.
Oh Captain
Captain Shubman Gill- "Every player sees a phase where they’re not at their peak, we picked on current form”.— TukTuk Academy (@TukTuk_Academy) November 23, 2026
And then they picked Prasidh Krishna ahead of Siraj who leaks runs like there's no tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/73qJ1GC8V7
Shubman Gill said that the team was picked depending on the player form. And he picked Prasidh Krishna who leaks runs like the match is about to end soon.