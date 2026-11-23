The Crew's attacking strength has improved significantly following summer additions Anass Zaroury and Santiago Rodriguez, who joined Brais Mendez in strengthening the midfield and forward line. Tapia has also scored seven goals in his last six matches. Columbus will host Game 2 on November 27 at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field, with an 8 p.m. kickoff. Another victory would send them into the second round and eliminate the defending champions.