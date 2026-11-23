Messi Left Frustrated as Columbus Crew Humiliate Inter Miami in Stunning Playoff Upset
Columbus Crew stunned defending champions Inter Miami with a commanding 3-0 victory in Game 1 of their best-of-three MLS playoff series. Gonzalo Tapia scored twice, while Taha Habroune added another goal. Goalkeeper Patrick Schulte made five saves, keeping Lionel Messi and company scoreless.
As the Columbus Crew continue their impressive resurgence in the 2026 MLS season, they delivered a commanding 3-0 victory over Lionel Messi's Inter Miami in Game 1 of their best-of-three playoff series on November 21. Despite entering the playoffs as the Eastern Conference's seventh seed, Columbus have emerged as serious contenders after winning eight of their final nine league matches.
Gonzalo Tapia was the standout performer, scoring twice, while Taha Habroune added another goal. Goalkeeper Patrick Schulte produced five saves, including two crucial stops against Messi, to secure a clean sheet. Miami's disciplinary problems also proved costly, with Gonzalo Lujan receiving a red card in the 36th minute after collecting his second yellow. Inter Miami committed 22 fouls and received five yellow cards.
The Crew's attacking strength has improved significantly following summer additions Anass Zaroury and Santiago Rodriguez, who joined Brais Mendez in strengthening the midfield and forward line. Tapia has also scored seven goals in his last six matches. Columbus will host Game 2 on November 27 at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field, with an 8 p.m. kickoff. Another victory would send them into the second round and eliminate the defending champions.