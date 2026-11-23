Twitter Erupts With Memes After Tilak Varma's Slow Century Against Pakistan A
India A suffered a 48-run loss against Pakistan A in the ACC Rising Stars tournament. Chasing a target of 313, Tilak Varma went on to play a slow knock, scoring 100 runs off 149 balls. His knock has sparked massive reactions and memes from fans on Twitter.
Tilak Varma has been on the headlines since India A lost its previous match against Pakistan A. The bowlers didn't have a good day, as Pakistan managed to post a massive total of 313 runs before being all out. But India A had a strong batting line-up, which enhanced their chances of winning.
With Abhishek Sharma giving a strong start and Shahbaz Ahmed giving the required acceleration, it was expected to be a win for the team. But Tilak Varma went on to score 100 runs off 149 balls, coming in as one of the slowest List A centuries by any Indian batsmen.
As India A lost the game, fans on Twitter have reacted with the most hilarious memes:
Saved Him
Almost d!ed today.— Praneeth VK¹⁸ (@Fantasy_d111) November 22, 2026
A robber came into my house with a loaded gun and aimed at me.
Luckily Tilak Varma innings was playing on the TV.
He suddenly started watching and fell asleep. Thank God 🙏🏻 ❤️
A robber entered a fans house being armed but he played Tilak Varma's knock. Even the robber got bored and decided to have some sleep.
Abhishek vs Tilak
November 22, 2026
Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma were at the crease at the same time. As Abhishek smashed boundaries, Tilak stood defensive, increasing the pressure.
Punishment
𝐊𝐢𝐰𝐢 𝐊𝐢𝐝𝐬 𝐂𝐚𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐁𝐮𝐧𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐨𝐥 𝐓𝐨 𝐖𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡 𝐂𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐭, 𝐍𝐨𝐰 𝐏𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐁𝐲 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐨𝐥 𝐁𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐝𝐞 𝐓𝐨 𝐖𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡 𝐓𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐤 𝐕𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚’𝐬 𝐄𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐀𝐠𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐭 𝐏𝐚𝐤𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧, 𝐁𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐁𝐲… pic.twitter.com/2X1lgPVVKP— The Fauxy Sports (@TheFauxySports) November 23, 2026
Kiwi school students were found bunking classes to attend the India vs New Zealand test. Now they have been punished by the school, as they will have to watch Tilak Varma's innings ball by ball.
Generational Meme
Same number of balls btw 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/dzDBqvQFcj— Sanju ☢️ (@SixerSanjuCSK) November 22, 2026
At one point in the game, Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma had played 34 balls each. But Abhishek was able to score 60 runs while Tilak was able to score 6.