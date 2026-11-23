‘Never Stopped Believing’: Eric Garcia Reveals What Inspired Barcelona’s Stunning Comeback!
Eric Garcia praised Barcelona’s mentality after their 3-2 comeback victory. Trailing 2-0 at half-time, Barcelona responded through goals from Gerard Martin and Fermin Lopez before securing the winner via an own-goal. Garcia credited Hansi Flick’s tactical instructions and the Camp Nou supporters.
For the Barcelona defender Eric Garcia, the 3-2 comeback victory against Villarreal was a significant boost to the team's confidence and mentality. Barcelona found themselves trailing 2-0 early in the contest but produced an impressive second-half response to secure all three points at Spotify Camp Nou. Gerard Martin and Fermin Lopez scored to bring the hosts level before an own goal completed the comeback. Garcia admitted that Barcelona's start was disappointing but insisted the team remained confident at half-time.
He revealed that the players believed scoring once would give them the momentum to turn the match around. He also credited Hansi Flick for instructing the squad to maintain their positions and follow their individual responsibilities. The defender acknowledged Barcelona's defensive vulnerabilities, particularly when losing possession and allowing opponents to launch counter-attacks.
However, he felt the team controlled proceedings after conceding twice. Garcia ranked Pedri as the standout performer, followed by Gerard Martin and Lamine Yamal. He also highlighted the importance of winning after Real Madrid had secured victory earlier in the matchday. Having returned from injury, Garcia expressed his desire to regain consistency. He also stressed that Barcelona must collect three points against Sabah in their upcoming Champions League fixture to strengthen their chances of reaching the top eight.