Mumbai Indians Set to Announce Major Captaincy Change Soon!
Mumbai Indians are all set to have a change in captaincy next season. Reports suggest that the team will be naming its new skipper in the next 24 to 48 hours. Rohit Sharma is expected to take up the role with Hardik Pandya being traded to Punjab Kings.
Mumbai Indians will be among the few of the IPL teams which are expected to be going through a captaincy change ahead of the upcoming IPL season. Hardik Pandya, who was the skipper of Mumbai, has now been traded to Punjab Kings as a player.
And with Hardik going to Punjab, Mumbai is now left without a skipper ahead of the upcoming season. Reports suggest that the team is expected to name its new captain within the next 24 to 48 hours. A big announcement is expected to arrive for the MI fans, as they hope it is Rohit back at the helm as the captain.
Earlier reports indicated that the team will be going with Rohit Sharma as the captain. While Rohit wanted Tilak to lead the side, the management has convinced him to be back at the helm. It should be noted that he has been the most successful captain in the tournament history, winning five IPL titles.
Our Take
Fans are having huge expectations from Mumbai Indians ahead of the captaincy announcement. If Rohit Sharma is named as the skipper, it will be massive news for the fans and even the players themselves. The old vibes of the tournament will return, as the Hitman will be stepping out for the toss at the Wankhede Stadium.