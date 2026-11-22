Geoffrey Boycott Opens Up on Australia's Sandpaper Scandal!
Geoffrey Boycott has talked about the sandpaper scandal once again. With the matter coming back to the headlines, it has rocked Australian cricket yet again after years. Boycott has compared it with the Hansie Cronje match fixing controversy which took place decades back.
The sandpapergate is back and it has put down a lot of troubles for the Australian cricket team lately. Not only has there been allegations that the sandpaper was used by the players, it also says that everyone in the team knew about it.
Earlier it was just three players who were penalised in the same and received a lot of backlash. But the book released by Usman Khawaja confirms that everyone in the team knew about the same. Since then, the bowlers have received a lot of backlash, as fans have also called for Pat Cummins to step down as a captain.
Geoffrey Boycott, a famous Australian star, commented on this matter, as he said, “The sandpaper scandal is even bigger than Hansie Cronje’s match-fixing, which tore apart South African cricket more than 25 years ago. This is bigger than anything I have read or seen in cricket, a whole team cheating”.
Our Take
It is true that the sandpaper scandal is now affecting the Australian team even more. Since the statements have been made from Usman Khawaja, David Warner, and Cameron Bancroft, the backlash has increased to a great extent. It took a lot of time for the South African team to recover from the Hansie Cronje match fixing case. When everyone thought that Australian team has recovered from the ball tampering, it is back again.