Twitter Erupts as Rishabh Pant Smashes a Stunning Century in New Zealand
Rishabh Pant was able to dominate in the Test format once again. He went on to score a century in the first Test match against New Zealand, giving the Indian team an upper hand. Fans have gone crazy after taking a look at his Test knock.
Every cricket player has a version of him which is scary. Virat Kohli against Pakistan, Rohit Sharma in ICC tournaments, Mohammed Shami in knockouts, MS Dhoni in death overs, and many more. But for Rishabh Pant, the scariest version of him arrives when he is wearing the white jersey in SENA countries.
He played for the team in the first Test match against New Zealand. And this became the game where he unleashed his madness. As Pant smashed a ton, he became the first Asian wicket-keeper to have scored a ton across all SENA nations in Tests.
Here's how Twitter has reacted to the same:
Life's Good
https://t.co/WYWbS6OUMj— Out Of Context Cricket (@GemsOfCricket) November 21, 2026
Watching Rishabh Pant smash the bowlers badly on a Sunday morning seems a lot good for the fans. This is called peak winter cricket season.
Relatable
Rishabh Pant ❤️🔥 https://t.co/Du1azMa0p1— sugar kane (@vegetarianmee) November 22, 2026
Rishabh Pant is unable to perform for the team in IPL, ODIs, or T20Is. But when it comes to Test, he literally becomes Chris Gayle for the Indian team.
Feel for Goenka
Rishabh Pant in Tests is a different kind of beast 🔥 https://t.co/0wwPD1HKjr— Homie (@homelander_yyy) November 21, 2026
Sanjiv Goenka would be feeling a lot disappointed in Rishabh Pant. He fails to score in the IPL, but smashes 102 metres six in the toughest format of the game.
He's Coming Stokes
Six hitting machine - Rishabh Pant https://t.co/2nBXxI9Dgq— Out Of Context Cricket (@GemsOfCricket) November 21, 2026
Rishabh Pant is now chasing the record of Ben Stokes. He is just 30 sixes away from taking the same, so Stokes, better be prepared.