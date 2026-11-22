Talking about the same, Andy Flower said, “We have had two very strong years, and going into the third year of this cycle, we are very confident and comfortable with the squad we have. We have made a few releases and the responsibility at an auction is always to improve your squad, and we will be looking to do that. But we will be more limited than some of the other sides in the auction when it comes to spending power. We are comfortable with that because we have retained the bulk of our squad and a very strong core, the players who have served us well over the last couple of years. We will be looking for that combination to work well again for us in 2027, and we have a very important season ahead where we can make history by winning three titles in a row.”