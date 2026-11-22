Andy Flower Reveals RCB's Plans Ahead of IPL Auction!
Andy Flower talked about the retention and auction plans for RCB. The defending champions made a few releases ahead of the upcoming season, including Jacob Bethell. Flower believes in sticking with the line-up to target another title in the upcoming season.
The defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, look strong for the upcoming season. Due to this reason, the team made a few releases ahead of the auction, freeing up their purse to some extent. Following the retentions, none of the RCB players or officials talked about the same.
But recently, Andy Flower, their Head Coach, talked about the auction strategy and retention which the team made.
Talking about the same, Andy Flower said, “We have had two very strong years, and going into the third year of this cycle, we are very confident and comfortable with the squad we have. We have made a few releases and the responsibility at an auction is always to improve your squad, and we will be looking to do that. But we will be more limited than some of the other sides in the auction when it comes to spending power. We are comfortable with that because we have retained the bulk of our squad and a very strong core, the players who have served us well over the last couple of years. We will be looking for that combination to work well again for us in 2027, and we have a very important season ahead where we can make history by winning three titles in a row.”
Our Take
Andy Flower has confirmed that the plans are to go with the core squad for the upcoming season. Since this would be the last in the current cycle, it is also an opportunity for RCB to win yet another title having almost the same players who helped them to win the last two seasons.