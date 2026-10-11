Sure Bet of the Day, October 11! Bihar vs Uttar Pradesh: A Solid Bet of 1.09

Parimatch Best Odds Uttar Pradesh 1.09 Place a bet

Why are Uttar Pradesh Still Well Backed?

Uttar Pradesh has shown strong performances in this format of the game lately. In their recent game against Bihar, they were able to secure a dominant win by an innings and 119 runs. Aryan Juyal will be leading their batting line-up, as he has managed to score 807 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 62.08. In its batting line-up, the team also has Madhav Kaushik, who has scored 1441 runs in 41 innings at an average of 37.92, and Rinku Singh, who has scored 3757 runs in 76 innings at an average of 58.70. Kunal Tyagi will be a key bowler, as he holds 7 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 43.14, and the team also has Karan Sharma, who holds 30 wickets in 24 matches.

Bihar, on the other hand, will be heading to this tournament after winning the Plate Group. Their batting line-up will be led by Ayush Loharuka, who has scored 852 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 60.86. Supporting him, the team also has Bipin Saurabh, who has scored 1613 runs in 43 innings at an average of 40.32, and Sakibul Gani, who has scored 2143 runs in 47 innings at an average of 48.70. Himanshu Singh will be leading the bowling line-up, as he holds 42 wickets in 19 innings at an average of 32.78.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

The pitch at Rajgir International Cricket Stadium is expected to favour the pace bowlers with the new ball, giving them the swinging conditions. Batsmen will be able to do well at this venue once they settle, but batting gets difficult as the game progresses. Spinners will be playing a key role in the last two days of the game. Overall, the conditions of this venue will favour Uttar Pradesh with its balanced attack. Uttar Pradesh has the edge here.