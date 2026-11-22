Twitter Reacts as NZ and England Prepare Flat Pitches After Kohli's Retirement!
Virat Kohli announced his retirement right before the India tour of England in 2025. Since then, the Indian team had played on flat tracks in both New Zealand and England over the last two years. In the first Test match against the Kiwis, India posted 720/9 in the first innings.
Fans wanted to see Virat Kohli complete the historic achievement of 10,000 runs in the longest format of the game. But to everyone's shock, he announced his retirement from Tests in May 2025, having 9230 runs. Ever since his retirement, it seems that the Test pitches have changed.
In the India tour of England 2025, various players managed to score more than 500 runs in the series. But when it was the India tour of England 2018, the conditions were so challenging that only Kohli managed to score more than 500 runs in the entire series.
Now in the India tour of New Zealand 2026, India has already posted 720/9 in the first innings of the game. But in the entire 2020 tour, the Indian team was able to score 722 runs losing 40 wickets in the entire tour.
Here's how Twitter has reacted to the same:
Feel for Kohli
New Zealand and England started preparing flat pitches in Test match after Virat Kohli’s retirement💔 https://t.co/Tz2HgFJNf4— Dinda Academy (@academy_dinda) November 22, 2026
New Zealand and England have managed to bring down flat pitches after Kohli's retirement. He would have easily scored 11,000 Test runs by now if he hadn't retired.
Miss Us
https://t.co/KlcnX8Jmm0— Out Of Context Cricket (@GemsOfCricket) November 22, 2026
Fans used to say that there will be no cricket without Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli. Now they aren't even missing them when India is smashing runs against New Zealand.
Batting Pitch
Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma #indvsNZ https://t.co/IcpFUEvZeM— memes_hallabol (@memes_hallabol) November 22, 2026
Maybe the SENA nations waited for Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to announce retirement. After that, they managed to bring the highway tracks for the batsmen to score runs.
Why Kohli?
When Virat Kohli travelled to ENG in 2021, 300+ total was breached only 7 out of 19 times. That number changed to 14 times in 2025. When Virat Kohli travelled to NZ in 2020, India barely crossed a total of 200. In the very first innings today, we’ve registered 700 which is our highest total on NZ soil. Sometimes I just feel, if Kohli played that England tour, he could’ve prolonged his Test career to 2029 easily. Why @imVkohli why?— Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) November 22, 2026
If Virat Kohli would've chosen to play the longest format of the game, his career would have extended till 2029. But why did he chose to retire?