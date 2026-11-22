When Virat Kohli travelled to ENG in 2021, 300+ total was breached only 7 out of 19 times. That number changed to 14 times in 2025. When Virat Kohli travelled to NZ in 2020, India barely crossed a total of 200. In the very first innings today, we’ve registered 700 which is our highest total on NZ soil. Sometimes I just feel, if Kohli played that England tour, he could’ve prolonged his Test career to 2029 easily. Why @imVkohli why?