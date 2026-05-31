Sri Lanka Cricket Team News
At Sportscafe, we bring you the latest cricket news from Sri Lanka, covering everything from team updates to match highlights. Stay informed with today's Sri Lanka cricket news, including insights into the national team's preparations and key player performances.
Board Blocks IPL Entry, RCB Player Hits Back in Court
Full Test Cricket Schedule for India in the Upcoming Season
WATCH | Rathnayake breaks Pakistan's heart as briliant knock knocks out rivals
WATCH | Sahibzada and Fakhar step-up to hand desperate Pakistan lifeline with record-breaking stand
Watch, T20 World Cup | Henry starts proceedings in style to castle Nissanka in first ball of chase
Watch, ICC T20 World Cup | Chameera pumped up after beating Phillips all ends up with absolute peach
ICC T20 World Cup | New Zealand show Sri Lanka exit door with clinical 61-run win
ZIM vs SL | Raza heroics take Zimbabwe to Super Eights unbeaten with win over hosts Sri Lanka
Watch, ICC T20 World Cup | Pathum Nissanka silences Aussies into submission with unbelievable knock
Watch, ICC T20 World Cup | Nissanka channels inner Jonty Rhodes to make amends for earlier drop
Australia and Zimbabwe in Nail-Biting Race to Secure Super Eights Spot
SL vs IRE | Kamindu heroics punish sloppy Ireland as hobbling Hasaranga leads Lanka to victory in opener
SL vs IRE | Twitter in disbelief as three Irish drops in four balls breathes life into down-and-out Lanka
SL vs IRE | Twitter reacts to bemused Irish squadron after DRS denies them wicket by barest of margins
SL vs IRE Preview | Ireland look to hunt down out-of-sorts Sri Lanka in their own den in World Cup opener
T20 World Cup Preview | Sri Lanka bank on home advantage to put barren ICC tournament run behind them
AI Simulation, SL vs ENG | Brook anchors another chase as England seal clean sweep at Pallekele
SL vs ENG Preview | Sri Lanka look to avoid whitewash against England in last look-out before World Cup
SL vs ENG | Twitter chuffed as Curran announces himself before World Cup with hattrick to break Lanka
AI Simulation, SL vs ENG | England keep their composure to take opening T20I in Pallekele
SL vs ENG Preview | Full-strength Lanka and England begin final series before T20 World Cup in Pallekele
England tour of Sri Lanka | Twitter in splits as relay fielding goes terribly wrong to gift Brook free runs
AI Simulation, Sri Lanka vs England | Spin seals series win for Sri Lanka in Colombo
Sri Lanka vs England 3rd ODI Preview | Series decider in Colombo
England tour of Sri Lanka | Twitter stunned as De Silva’s seaming delivery cleans up Rehan Ahmed
Pakistan tour of Sri Lanka | Pakistan begin T20I series with six-wicket win in one-sided contest
Pakistan T20I Tri Series | Sri Lanka qualify for final with thrilling six-run win over Pakistan
Preview: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka | Pakistan keen to maintain unbeaten run in T20I series
Our coverage includes the latest news on Sri Lanka cricket, providing fans with up-to-date information on matches, team strategies, and player stories. With Sportscafe, you’ll always be in the know about the most important updates from the cricketing world of Sri Lanka.