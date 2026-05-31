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Players
Shadab KhanLiam LivingstonePrithvi ShawRavi BishnoiShreyas IyerJacob BethellAshleigh GardnerEllyse PerryJasprit BumrahRajat PatidarIrfan PathanBabar AzamShan MasoodJay ShahVirat KohliVaibhav SuryavanshiAbhishek SharmaSunil GavaskarKapil DevShikhar DhawanDeepti SharmaMs DhoniSachin TendulkarSanju SamsonSikandar RazaRajkumar SharmaHardik PandyaIshan KishanSanjay BangarLaura WolvaardtSophie EcclestoneRavichandran AshwinHayley MatthewsHarry BrookVarun ChakravarthyVenkatesh IyerKl RahulShubman GillNitish Kumar ReddyBen StokesBrendon MccullumShashank SinghMoises HenriquesRohit SharmaHarmanpreet KaurGary WilsonManoj TiwaryGautam GambhirRyan Ten DoeschateSmriti MandhanaAkeal HoseinJacques KallisWashington SundarSuryakumar YadavAmy JonesKumar SangakkaraDhruv JurelLorcan TuckerMatt HenryGlenn PhillipsSai SudharshanAkash DeepPhoebe LitchfieldBhuvneshwar KumarYash DayalAbhishek PorelRuturaj GaikwadKuldeep YadavRishabh PantBeth MooneyTim DavidRoger FedererAb De VilliersJofra ArcherGus AtkinsonDavid WarnerKane WilliamsonNathan LyonYuvraj SinghJoe RootVirender SehwagChris GayleHarshit RanaShreyanka PatilAmelia KerrKris SrikkanthNat Sciver BruntCharlie DeanMatheesha PathiranaTilak VarmaJordan CoxJonty RhodesSanjay ManjrekarNat SciverPrabhsimran SinghBrett LeeRavi ShastriSaurabh TiwaryAakash ChopraSteve Smith
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At Sportscafe, we bring you the latest cricket news from Sri Lanka, covering everything from team updates to match highlights. Stay informed with today's Sri Lanka cricket news, including insights into the national team's preparations and key player performances.

Board Blocks IPL Entry, RCB Player Hits Back in Court

Board Blocks IPL Entry, RCB Player Hits Back in Court

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Full Test Cricket Schedule for India in the Upcoming Season

Full Test Cricket Schedule for India in the Upcoming Season

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WATCH | Rathnayake breaks Pakistan's heart as briliant knock knocks out rivals

WATCH | Rathnayake breaks Pakistan's heart as briliant knock knocks out rivals

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WATCH | Sahibzada and Fakhar step-up to hand desperate Pakistan lifeline with record-breaking stand

WATCH | Sahibzada and Fakhar step-up to hand desperate Pakistan lifeline with record-breaking stand

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Watch, T20 World Cup | Henry starts proceedings in style to castle Nissanka in first ball of chase

Watch, T20 World Cup | Henry starts proceedings in style to castle Nissanka in first ball of chase

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Watch, ICC T20 World Cup | Chameera pumped up after beating Phillips all ends up with absolute peach

Watch, ICC T20 World Cup | Chameera pumped up after beating Phillips all ends up with absolute peach

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ICC T20 World Cup | New Zealand show Sri Lanka exit door with clinical 61-run win

ICC T20 World Cup | New Zealand show Sri Lanka exit door with clinical 61-run win

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ZIM vs SL | Raza heroics take Zimbabwe to Super Eights unbeaten with win over hosts Sri Lanka

ZIM vs SL | Raza heroics take Zimbabwe to Super Eights unbeaten with win over hosts Sri Lanka

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Watch, ICC T20 World Cup | Pathum Nissanka silences Aussies into submission with unbelievable knock

Watch, ICC T20 World Cup | Pathum Nissanka silences Aussies into submission with unbelievable knock

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Watch, ICC T20 World Cup | Nissanka channels inner Jonty Rhodes to make amends for earlier drop

Watch, ICC T20 World Cup | Nissanka channels inner Jonty Rhodes to make amends for earlier drop

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Australia and Zimbabwe in Nail-Biting Race to Secure Super Eights Spot

Australia and Zimbabwe in Nail-Biting Race to Secure Super Eights Spot

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SL vs IRE | Kamindu heroics punish sloppy Ireland as hobbling Hasaranga leads Lanka to victory in opener

SL vs IRE | Kamindu heroics punish sloppy Ireland as hobbling Hasaranga leads Lanka to victory in opener

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SL vs IRE | Twitter in disbelief as three Irish drops in four balls breathes life into down-and-out Lanka

SL vs IRE | Twitter in disbelief as three Irish drops in four balls breathes life into down-and-out Lanka

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SL vs IRE Preview | Ireland look to hunt down out-of-sorts Sri Lanka in their own den in World Cup opener

SL vs IRE Preview | Ireland look to hunt down out-of-sorts Sri Lanka in their own den in World Cup opener

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T20 World Cup Preview | Sri Lanka bank on home advantage to put barren ICC tournament run behind them

T20 World Cup Preview | Sri Lanka bank on home advantage to put barren ICC tournament run behind them

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‌AI Simulation, SL vs ENG | Brook anchors another chase as England seal clean sweep at Pallekele

‌AI Simulation, SL vs ENG | Brook anchors another chase as England seal clean sweep at Pallekele

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SL vs ENG Preview | Sri Lanka look to avoid whitewash against England in last look-out before World Cup

SL vs ENG Preview | Sri Lanka look to avoid whitewash against England in last look-out before World Cup

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SL vs ENG | Twitter chuffed as Curran announces himself before World Cup with hattrick to break Lanka

SL vs ENG | Twitter chuffed as Curran announces himself before World Cup with hattrick to break Lanka

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‌AI Simulation, SL vs ENG | England keep their composure to take opening T20I in Pallekele

‌AI Simulation, SL vs ENG | England keep their composure to take opening T20I in Pallekele

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SL vs ENG Preview | Full-strength Lanka and England begin final series before T20 World Cup in Pallekele

SL vs ENG Preview | Full-strength Lanka and England begin final series before T20 World Cup in Pallekele

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England tour of Sri Lanka | Twitter in splits as relay fielding goes terribly wrong to gift Brook free runs

England tour of Sri Lanka | Twitter in splits as relay fielding goes terribly wrong to gift Brook free runs

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AI Simulation, Sri Lanka vs England | Spin seals series win for Sri Lanka in Colombo

AI Simulation, Sri Lanka vs England | Spin seals series win for Sri Lanka in Colombo

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Sri Lanka vs England 3rd ODI Preview | Series decider in Colombo

Sri Lanka vs England 3rd ODI Preview | Series decider in Colombo

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England tour of Sri Lanka | Twitter stunned as De Silva’s seaming delivery cleans up Rehan Ahmed

England tour of Sri Lanka | Twitter stunned as De Silva’s seaming delivery cleans up Rehan Ahmed

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Pakistan tour of Sri Lanka | Pakistan begin T20I series with six-wicket win in one-sided contest

Pakistan tour of Sri Lanka | Pakistan begin T20I series with six-wicket win in one-sided contest

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Pakistan T20I Tri Series | Sri Lanka qualify for final with thrilling six-run win over Pakistan

Pakistan T20I Tri Series | Sri Lanka qualify for final with thrilling six-run win over Pakistan

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Preview: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka | Pakistan keen to maintain unbeaten run in T20I series

Preview: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka | Pakistan keen to maintain unbeaten run in T20I series

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Our coverage includes the latest news on Sri Lanka cricket, providing fans with up-to-date information on matches, team strategies, and player stories. With Sportscafe, you’ll always be in the know about the most important updates from the cricketing world of Sri Lanka.