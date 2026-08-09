How the WTC Qualification Race Looks Ahead of Indias Sri Lanka Tour
The WTC qualification is getting spiced up with each passing game. And now right before the India tour of Sri Lanka, the race is getting heated up. Both India and Sri Lanka are currently in the race of the finals, as the other teams are likely to heat up the race.
The World Test Championship is now resuming for the Indian cricket fans from 15 August. India will be playing its first WTC game this year, and also its first since the series against South Africa in October. However, the race for the WTC finals is about to get more heated as the games progress.
Australia, the table toppers, require 8 wins in 14 games to qualify for the finals again. South Africa, the defending champions, will be able to make it to the finals with just 6 wins in 10 games. New Zealand, the inaugural WTC champions, will be able to make it to the finals again if they win 7 out of 10 games.
For India, the qualification is a bit tricky, as the team requires 8 wins in 9 games to reach the finals. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, requires 7 wins in 8 games to make it to the finals. England and West Indies are now unlikely to reach the finals, almost being knocked out of the tournament.
Our Take
The race for the WTC finals is about to get even more heated. Australia is set to play the most games in this cycle right now, and the team will be willing to capitalise each and every opportunity possible. Along with that, the Border-Gavaskar Trophy scheduled next year in India will be crucial, as it will determine which team of these two will be able to make it to the finals.