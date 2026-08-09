International Cricket Set for Exciting Return of ODI Tri-Series
Cricket fans are now having a moment to rejoice in ODI cricket. More ODI action is now waiting for them as the World Cup comes closer. The ECB has revealed that it is looking for the revival of the ODI tri-series in the coming 12 to 18 months.
It has been a long time since the Indian fans have watched their team participate in a tri-series. Over the last few years, it has just been the bilateral series or the ICC events or even the Asia Cup. The exclusion of tri-series has just made the ODI action much less for the cricket fans.
But now it seems that every cricket nation wants to ensure that the tri-series are back. As per the reports, the England Cricket Board is now looking for ways in which it could bring down some tri-series in the coming months. It has been confirmed by the CEO of ECB, that the tri-series are scheduled in the next 12 to 18 months.
It will be good for the fans to see the Indian cricket team back in a tri-series after a long time. The last time India participated in one such tournament, it was back in 2015 against Australia and England. MS Dhoni was the skipper of the team at that time, as India finished at the bottom of the table.
Our Take
It remains to be seen for the fans whether England will be having one of its tri-series with the Indian team or not. But if England wants some serious preparations for the 2027 World Cup, they will have to keep India in plans for the tri-series. India is now likely to play its first ever ODI series against two teams, which means fans will be able to see more of the RoKo action.