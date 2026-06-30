ICC Cricket World Cup News

Category links
Teams
Derbyshire Cricket TeamLancashirePakistan Cricket TeamEngland Cricket TeamIndia Cricket TeamAfghanistan Cricket BoardSouth Africa Women Cricket TeamKent Cricket TeamWorcestershire County Cricket ClubChennai Super KingsEngland Women Cricket TeamWest Indies Women Cricket TeamBCBKolkata Knight RidersMumbai IndiansRoyal Challengers BengaluruZimbabwe Cricket TeamAustralia Women Cricket TeamPunjab KingsAustralia Cricket TeamIndia Women Cricket TeamIreland Cricket TeamSri Lanka A Cricket TeamIndia A Cricket TeamNew Zealand Cricket TeamNew Zealand Women Cricket TeamBangladesh Women Cricket TeamDelhi CapitalsLucknow Super GiantsPakistan Women Cricket TeamWest Indies Cricket TeamScotland Women Cricket TeamSan Fransico UnicornsGujarat TitansBangladesh Cricket TeamRajasthan RoyalsWarwickshire CountyAfghanistan Cricket TeamMiddlesex Cricket TeamSomersetGloucestershireMelbourne StarsMelbourne RenegadesCanada Cricket TeamSri Lanka Cricket TeamSunrisers HyderabadSunriser HyderabadGujarat GiantsRoyal Challengers Bangalore WomenNew South WalesLos Angeles Knight RidersPakistan Cricket BoardBirmingham PhoenixPeshawar ZalmiSouth Africa Cricket TeamRajshahi RoyalsKarachi KingsBangladeshTasmaniaJammu And Kashmir Cricket TeamWestern AustraliaVictoria Cricket TeamNetherlands Cricket TeamBengal Cricket TeamNepal Cricket TeamScotland Cricket TeamUsa Cricket TeamUae Cricket TeamNamibia Cricket TeamOman Cricket TeamDelhi Capitals WomenIndia U 19 Cricket TeamAfghanistan U 19 Cricket TeamGujarat Giants WomenMumbai Indians WomenUp Warriorz WomenPunjab Cricket TeamPerth ScorchersSydney SixersNew Zealand U 19 Cricket TeamHobart HurricanesPaarl RoyalsJoburg Super KingsRangpur RidersUp WarriorzPretoria CapitalsSunrisers Eastern CapeWellington FirebirdsOtago VoltsDurban Super GiantsAdelaide StrikersSydney ThunderBrisbane HeatMi Cape TownDesert VipersMi EmiratesCanterbury KingsCentral StagsSri Lanka Women Cricket TeamBihar Cricket Team
Tournaments
India Vs Sri LankaIndia Vs EnglandIcc Womens World T 20India Tour Of EnglandIndia Women Vs Australia WomenIreland Vs IndiaWomens Cricket World CupIndian Premier LeagueAustralia Vs West IndiesIcc Odi RankingsIndia Vs BangladeshBcciT 20 World Cup2028 OlympicsICCWomen World T 20 SeriesMajor League CricketEuropean Cricket LeagueNew Zealand Vs EnglandIcc RankingWorld Test ChampionshipIndia Vs PakistanIndia Vs AfghanistanCounty ChampionshipSri Lanka Vs EnglandWorld Odi ChampionshipBangladesh Vs New ZealandBangladesh Vs AustraliaT 20 Mumbai LeagueBig Bash LeaguePakistan Vs BangladeshAsian GamesICC ODI World CupIndia Vs New ZealandPink Ball TestIndia Women Vs England WomenAustralia Vs PakistanWomens Premier LeagueSa 20Super SmashLanka Premier LeaguePakistan Super LeagueAsia CupThe HundredSouth Africa Vs New ZealandOlympicsBorder Gavaskar TrophyEnglish Premier LeagueLegends League CricketIndia Vs AustraliaWest Indies Vs IndiaRanji TrophyZimbabwe Vs IndiaSri Lanka Vs New ZealandEngland Vs PakistanWest Indies Vs South AfricaIndia Vs South AfricaSri Lanka Vs ZimbabweAustralia Vs Sri LankaAustralia Vs ZimbabweEngland Vs West IndiesPakistan Women Vs South Africa WomenIcc U 19 World CupNew Zealand Tour Of IndiaAustralia Tour Of PakistanIcc Champions TrophyPakistan Vs ZimbabweBangladesh Premier LeagueVijay Hazare TrophyWtc FinalAshesSri Lanka Vs PakistanIl T 20Sri Lanka Tour Of IndiaNew Zealand Vs West IndiesSyed Mushtaq Ali TrophySouth Africa Tour Of IndiaEngland Vs AustraliaU 19 Asia CupWomens Big Bash LeagueAbu Dhabi T 10 LeagueIreland Vs BangladeshEmerging Asia CupIndia A Vs South Africa APakistan Vs SrilankaSheffield ShieldIcc Odi Super LeagueIndia Tour Of AustraliaSouth Africa Vs PakistanChampions One Day CupAfghanistan Vs ZimbabweBangladesh Vs West IndiesIndia Women Vs New Zealand WomenSri Lanka Vs BangladeshBangladesh Vs AfghanistanJlt One Day CupWest Indies Tour Of India2007 T 20 I World CupIndia A Vs AustraliaAustralia Vs New Zealand
Players
Shadab KhanLiam LivingstonePrithvi ShawRavi BishnoiShreyas IyerJacob BethellAshleigh GardnerEllyse PerryJasprit BumrahRajat PatidarIrfan PathanBabar AzamShan MasoodJay ShahVirat KohliVaibhav SuryavanshiAbhishek SharmaSunil GavaskarKapil DevShikhar DhawanDeepti SharmaMs DhoniSachin TendulkarSanju SamsonSikandar RazaRajkumar SharmaHardik PandyaIshan KishanSanjay BangarLaura WolvaardtSophie EcclestoneRavichandran AshwinHayley MatthewsHarry BrookVarun ChakravarthyVenkatesh IyerKl RahulShubman GillNitish Kumar ReddyBen StokesBrendon MccullumShashank SinghMoises HenriquesRohit SharmaHarmanpreet KaurGary WilsonManoj TiwaryGautam GambhirRyan Ten DoeschateSmriti MandhanaAkeal HoseinJacques KallisWashington SundarSuryakumar YadavAmy JonesKumar SangakkaraDhruv JurelLorcan TuckerMatt HenryGlenn PhillipsSai SudharshanAkash DeepPhoebe LitchfieldBhuvneshwar KumarYash DayalAbhishek PorelRuturaj GaikwadKuldeep YadavRishabh PantBeth MooneyTim DavidRoger FedererAb De VilliersJofra ArcherGus AtkinsonDavid WarnerKane WilliamsonNathan LyonYuvraj SinghJoe RootVirender SehwagChris GayleHarshit RanaShreyanka PatilAmelia KerrKris SrikkanthNat Sciver BruntCharlie DeanMatheesha PathiranaTilak VarmaJordan CoxJonty RhodesSanjay ManjrekarNat SciverPrabhsimran SinghBrett LeeRavi ShastriSaurabh TiwaryAakash ChopraSteve Smith
Teams
Tournaments
Players

The T20 World Cup represents the pinnacle of cricketing excitement, uniting fans worldwide to celebrate the sport’s finest talent. At Sportscafe, we deliver comprehensive cricket World Cup news, offering insights into key matches, standout performances, and thrilling moments.

Litton Das Shares Untold Details About Bangladeshs T20 World Cup Saga

Litton Das Shares Untold Details About Bangladeshs T20 World Cup Saga

  • news
  • cricket
After Rohit and Virat, Suryakumar Yadav Added to List of Unfulfilled Commitments

After Rohit and Virat, Suryakumar Yadav Added to List of Unfulfilled Commitments

  • news
  • cricket
Selection Committee Clarifies Why Shubman Gill Was Not Considered for T20Is

Selection Committee Clarifies Why Shubman Gill Was Not Considered for T20Is

  • news
  • cricket
England Reveal Squad for Womens T20 World Cup 2026

England Reveal Squad for Womens T20 World Cup 2026

  • news
  • cricket
Suzie Bates Confirms Retirement from International Cricket

Suzie Bates Confirms Retirement from International Cricket

  • news
  • cricket
Shockwaves in Cricket as ICC Probes Match Fixing Claims in T20 WC Match

Shockwaves in Cricket as ICC Probes Match Fixing Claims in T20 WC Match

  • news
  • cricket
Gautam Gambhir Eyes 2028 T20 World Cup with Contract Extension Plans

Gautam Gambhir Eyes 2028 T20 World Cup with Contract Extension Plans

  • news
  • cricket
Sanju Samsons Redemption Story Peaks with ICC Player of the Month Award

Sanju Samsons Redemption Story Peaks with ICC Player of the Month Award

  • news
  • cricket
PM Modi’s Praise for Indian Wicket-Keeper Goes Viral

PM Modi’s Praise for Indian Wicket-Keeper Goes Viral

  • news
  • cricket
Shubman Gill Finally Reacts to Missing T20 World Cup Squad

Shubman Gill Finally Reacts to Missing T20 World Cup Squad

  • news
  • cricket
Hardik Pandya’s Hidden Formula for T20 World Cup Success Finally Revealed

Hardik Pandya’s Hidden Formula for T20 World Cup Success Finally Revealed

  • news
  • cricket
Historic Watch Time Recorded in India vs New Zealand Final Clash

Historic Watch Time Recorded in India vs New Zealand Final Clash

  • news
  • cricket
Jos Buttler Breaks Silence on His Return to England Side

Jos Buttler Breaks Silence on His Return to England Side

  • news
  • cricket
Cricket West Indies Confirms Squads Safe Return After ICC Mens T20 World Cup

Cricket West Indies Confirms Squads Safe Return After ICC Mens T20 World Cup

  • news
  • cricket
Abhishek Sharma Offers Prayers at Vaishno Devi Temple After T20 World Cup Victory

Abhishek Sharma Offers Prayers at Vaishno Devi Temple After T20 World Cup Victory

  • news
  • cricket
Temba Bavuma Takes Family Break After T20 World Cup Duties

Temba Bavuma Takes Family Break After T20 World Cup Duties

  • news
  • cricket
Record Revenue Highlights Success of ICC Mens T20 World Cup 2026

Record Revenue Highlights Success of ICC Mens T20 World Cup 2026

  • news
  • cricket
ICC Team of the Tournament Includes Two Stars from England Cricket Team

ICC Team of the Tournament Includes Two Stars from England Cricket Team

  • news
  • cricket
India Moves Closer to Australia Men's Cricket Team in ICC Trophy Tally

India Moves Closer to Australia Men's Cricket Team in ICC Trophy Tally

  • news
  • cricket
Indian Cricket Team to Receive Special Honour at BCCI Naman Awards

Indian Cricket Team to Receive Special Honour at BCCI Naman Awards

  • news
  • cricket
BCCI Declares ₹131 Crore Cash Prize for T20 World Cup-Winning Team

BCCI Declares ₹131 Crore Cash Prize for T20 World Cup-Winning Team

  • news
  • cricket
Arshdeep Singh Moves Closer to Virat Kohli in ICC Trophy Tally

Arshdeep Singh Moves Closer to Virat Kohli in ICC Trophy Tally

  • news
  • cricket
Ishan Kishan Completes a Stunning Comeback to the Indian Team

Ishan Kishan Completes a Stunning Comeback to the Indian Team

  • news
  • cricket
Rohit Sharmas 2011 Tweet Trends Following Indias T20 World Cup Victory

Rohit Sharmas 2011 Tweet Trends Following Indias T20 World Cup Victory

  • news
  • cricket
Gautam Gambhir Achieves Historic Milestone with Two ICC Trophies as Coach

Gautam Gambhir Achieves Historic Milestone with Two ICC Trophies as Coach

  • news
  • cricket
Jacob Bethell Registers Centuries in All Formats Before Domestic Ton

Jacob Bethell Registers Centuries in All Formats Before Domestic Ton

  • news
  • cricket
How India Reinvented Itself After the 2022 T20 World Cup Semi-final

How India Reinvented Itself After the 2022 T20 World Cup Semi-final

  • news
  • cricket

Dive deeper into the world of cricket with Sportscafe, your reliable source for news on the T20 World Cup. From tournament previews to the most recent cricket World Cup news today, we bring you all the details that matter.