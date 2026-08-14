Ashleigh Gardner Saga Leads to MAJOR Changes in Australia’s Team Setup
Ashleigh Gardner had recently made her relationship with Georgia Voll public. Following this, Cricket Australia decided to step in this matter and bring down some changes. Discussions involving Voll won't be including Ashleigh Gardner to avoid conflicts.
The relationship between Ashleigh Gardner and Georgia Voll has now been made public. After being the centre of a controversy for a long time, the couple decided to make things public and let the fans know about the same. While Cricket Australia has also welcomed this decision, they had to make some changes.
As a result, the team has simply brought down some safeguards, which has been introduced for the betterment of the team and their relationship as well. Ashleigh Gardner has still retained her position as the vice-captain of the team. But from now onwards, she won't be a part of the discussions which will be related to Voll’s selection.
This has been a massive change for the team, but both Ashleigh Gardner and Georgia Voll have welcomed the same. Gardner even posted an Instagram story to thank Cricket Australia for backing her, and even thanked her ex, Monica, for the happy times they had spent together.
Our Take
While Cricket Australia has welcomed the couple without any issues, they knew that the selection could now be a problem involving any one of them. So, a decision to safeguard Ashleigh Gardner was much needed to ensure that the team's interests remain safe. This has likely given an end to the entire controversy which was revolving around Ashleigh Gardner, her ex-wife Monica, and Georgia Voll.