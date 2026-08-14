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Best Odds DAFABET: Dindigul Dragons 1.77 Place a bet PARIMATCH: SKM Salem Spartans 2.02 Place a bet

Tamil Nadu Premier League - Dindigul Dragons vs SKM Salem Spartans

Playing the 19th match of the tournament, the Dindigul Dragons will be up against the SKM Salem Spartans at the NPR College Ground, Dindigul. Looking at the odds, the Dindigul Dragons have the edge in the contest.

Why are Dindigul Dragons Still Well Backed?

For the Dindigul Dragons, they are at the 7th position in the points table with 1 win and 2 loss from the 3 games played. Vimal Khumar has been the key performer with 323 runs from the 10 matches played while keeping an average of 40.38 for the team. In the bowling department, Varun Chakravarthy has got 10 wickets from the 7 matches played while having an economy rate of 7.61 for the team.

Coming to the SKM Salem Spartans, the team is placed at the 8th position in the points table with 0 wins from their first 4 matches played. They have got the support of Nidhish Rajagopal who has made 311 runs from the 9 matches and has an average of 34.56 for the team. In the bowling department, the team has M Poiyamozhi who is coming with 16 wickets from the 10 matches while having an economy rate of 9.31.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

The match will be played at the NPR College Ground, Dindigul, which has been a home to some high scoring games and the batsmen are often more involved in the game rather than the bowlers. Currently, the ground has seen an average score of 175 which shows that the players can score a lot of runs. Coming to the odds and the form of the players, the Dindigul Dragons have an edge in this contest.

Tamil Nadu Premier League - Chepauk Super Gillies vs Madurai Panthers

The Tamil Nadu Premier League will be hosting the 19th match of the tournament at the NPR College Ground, Dindigul as the Chepauk Super Gillies will be taking on the Madurai Panthers. The odds are currently in the favour of the Madurai Panthers for this game.

Best Odds DAFABET: Madurai Panthers 1.63 Place a bet PARIMATCH: Chepauk Super Gillies 2.24 Place a bet

Why are Madurai Panthers Still Well Backed?

In the current Tamil Nadu Premier League campaign, Madurai Panthers have been in excellent form and sit at the top of the points table. They have played 3 matches and won all 3, collecting 6 points with a strong net run rate of 0.776. Their recent sequence shows 3 consecutive victories after 2 defeats in their previous 5 matches. Among their key batters, NS Chaturved has scored 292 runs in his last 10 matches at an average of 32.44 and a strike rate of 164.97. Atheeq Ur Rahman has added 278 runs at 27.8 with a strike rate of 138.3. With the ball, Gurjapneet Singh has taken 8 wickets in 10 matches, while P Saravanan has claimed 6 wickets in 9 games.

In contrast, Chepauk Super Gillies have experienced a mixed campaign and currently occupy 5th place in the standings. They have played 4 matches, winning 2 and losing 2, leaving them with 4 points and a net run rate of 0.055. Their recent record also reflects inconsistency, with 2 wins following 3 consecutive defeats. Narayan Jagadeesan has been the standout batter, producing 389 runs across his last 10 matches at an impressive average of 48.63 and a strike rate of 175.22. K Aashiq has contributed 236 runs at 23.6 with a strike rate of 139.64. J Prem Kumar leads their bowling numbers with 11 wickets, while M Silambarasan has taken 10 wickets at an economy rate of 5.92.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

As the teams prepare to face each other at the NPR College Ground in Dindigul, the surface is expected to provide plenty of opportunities for the batsmen. The venue has produced several high scoring matches, with the average score currently around 175. Looking at the recent form and overall odds, Madurai Panthers appear to have the advantage heading into this contest.

England Domestic One-Day Cup - Yorkshire vs Nottinghamshire

The second quarter-finals of the England Domestic One Day Cup is all set to take place on 14th August, 2026 at the Clifton Park Ground between Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire. Yorkshire is expected to take away the contest because of the better odds in their favour.

Best Odds DAFABET: Yorkshire 1.73 Place a bet PARIMATCH: Nottinghamshire 2.04 Place a bet

Why are Yorkshire Still Well Backed?

As the quarter final approaches, Yorkshire enter the contest in strong form after finishing second in Group B with 6 wins and 2 losses from 8 matches. They have won 4 of their last 5 games, including a 7 wicket victory over Essex. William Luxton has been among their leading batters, scoring 347 runs in 8 innings at an average of 43.37. Sam Whiteman has scored 342 runs at an impressive average of 68.40, while James Wharton has added 273 runs. Benjamin Cliff leads the bowling attack with 16 wickets at an average of 14.16, making Yorkshire a well balanced side.

In the other camp, Nottinghamshire finished third in Group A after collecting 5 wins and 3 losses from 8 matches. Their recent form has been inconsistent, with 2 wins and 3 losses in their last 5 games, although they enter this quarter final after beating Surrey by 6 wickets. Kyle Verreynne has been their standout batter, scoring 443 runs in 8 innings at an impressive average of 88.60. Haseeb Hameed and Freddie McCann have both scored 304 runs. James Hayes leads the bowling attack with 12 wickets, while Brett Hutton has taken 9 wickets. Nottinghamshire will need their key players to perform consistently.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

As the ODI clash takes place at Clifton Park Ground in York, the surface is expected to offer a balanced contest between batters and bowlers. The pitch generally provides even bounce, allowing batters to play their shots confidently after settling in. Seamers could get some movement with the new ball, especially if the conditions remain cloudy, while spinners may become more effective as the innings progresses. Batting should become easier once the initial phase is negotiated, making partnerships important in the middle overs. The toss could play a role, with captains likely to consider bowling first if there is moisture. With the odds and other factors, Yorkshire are coming as the favourites here.