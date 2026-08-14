Dale Steyn Open to Becoming CSK Head Coach? BIG Hint Emerges
Dale Steyn has shown his openness to be the Head Coach of Chennai Super Kings. After Stephen Fleming stepped down from his post, the team is reported to have an overseas coach for the upcoming season. A Twitter user asked Steyn if he is open to be CSK’s coach, to which he replied.
Dale Steyn has put himself in contention to become the Head Coach of Chennai Super Kings for the upcoming IPL season. A Twitter user asked Steyn whether he will accept the role of a Head Coach if he is given the same for Chennai Super Kings. To this, he replied by saying, Yes Possibly.
Steyn has been a part of the Indian Premier League, where he played against Chennai Super Kings for multiple seasons. Since the team is now standing without a Head Coach after a long time, it remains to be seen whether the new coach will be Dale Steyn or not. And fans are also demanding the CSK management to take a look at Steyn.
The former South African star has shown his openness to be the Head Coach of CSK. Moreover, a few days back, reports suggested that the Chennai Super Kings will be having its next Head Coach in the form of an overseas player.
Our Take
If Dale Steyn gets appointed as the new Head Coach of Chennai Super Kings, it will be a massive plus point for the team. Steyn is known for his practical knowledge in the game, and he will be eager to put use to the same for CSK to help them win another IPL title. Reports also suggested that the new coach of CSK will be appointed with confirmation from MS Dhoni.