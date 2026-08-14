Jos Buttler Steals the Show as Manchester Super Giants Book Final Spot
Manchester Super Giants went on to defeat Sunrisers Leeds by four wickets in the Eliminator game to book a spot in the finals. Harry Brook smashed 57 runs which helped Sunrisers Leeds to post a strong total. But Jos Buttler maintained his composure to chase down the target with ease.
Pitch and Weather
The match will be played at Kennington Oval, which is expected to offer a good batting surface with consistent bounce and a quick outfield. The new ball will be able to offer some early movement, typically under the cloudy London conditions, while batters will be able to score well once they settle. Spinners will be effective in the middle overs as the pitch slows down to some extent. Temperatures should remain mild, with partly cloudy skies and no major threat of rain.
Toss
Manchester Super Giants wins the toss and decides to bowl first. The team aims to make use of the early seam conditions and don't allow the Sunrisers batsmen to score well at this venue.
Lineups
Manchester Super Giants: Tim Seifert, Paul Walter, Jos Buttler (C), Heinrich Klaasen, Leus du Plooy, Michael Bracewell, Liam Dawson, Gus Atkinson, Josh Tongue, Noor Ahmad, Sonny Baker
Sunrisers Leeds: Mitchell Marsh, Ryan Rickelton, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley (C), Dan Lawrence, Matthew Revis, Brydon Carse, Tom Lawes, Matthew Potts, Nathan Ellis, Abrar Ahmed
Match Report
Sunrisers Leeds were able to make a good start after being asked to bat first, as Mitchell Marsh and Ryan Rickelton found early boundaries despite the bowlers extracting seam movements. Josh Tongue was able to remove Rickelton for 25, while Gus Atkinson removed Marsh for 31, leaving the team at 61/2. Harry Brook and Zak Crawley were able to produce a partnership, where they targeted the spinners.
Noor Ahmad broke the stand by removing Crawley for 34, but Brook continued to score runs. He went on to smash 57 runs off 35 balls which laid the foundation for Sunrisers Leeds. Dan Lawrence also contributed by scoring 22 runs off 16, before losing his wicket to Michael Bracewell. Brydon Carse added some late runs, which helped the team to score 168/7 after 100 balls.
Manchester Super Giants started their chase aggressively, as Paul Walter and Tim Seifert put 48 runs. Nathan Ellis was able to dismiss Walter, as Heinrich Klaasen also followed quickly, losing his wicket to Abrar Ahmed. Jos Buttler was able to take charge of the chase, as he eventually found boundaries through the gaps. His stand with Leus du Plooy changed the game, but Tom Lawes dismissed du Plooy for 27 runs off 24 balls.
The turning point arrived when Brydon Carse dismissed Buttler for 62 runs off 38 balls, as the Super Giants needed 35 runs off 20 balls. Michael Bracewell and Liam Dawson were able to do well under pressure. Bracewell smashed three boundaries in the final set, as Manchester Super Giants reached 170/6 with three balls remaining.
Player of the Match
Jos Buttler won the Player of the Match award for scoring 62 runs off 38 balls, which helped Manchester Super Giants to chase the target even when quick wickets fell down.