The match will be played at Kennington Oval, which is expected to offer a good batting surface with consistent bounce and a quick outfield. The new ball will be able to offer some early movement, typically under the cloudy London conditions, while batters will be able to score well once they settle. Spinners will be effective in the middle overs as the pitch slows down to some extent. Temperatures should remain mild, with partly cloudy skies and no major threat of rain.