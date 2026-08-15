Starc, Cummins & Hazlewood Make Test Cricket History
Australia’s pace trio has gone on to create history in Test cricket. Earlier, it was just Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins who had crossed the 300-wicket mark in Test format. But in the Test match against Bangladesh, Hazlewood went on to add his name in the list.
Bangladesh is now standing close to scripting history in the longest format of the game. While the Aussies have not been able to do well with the bat, their pace trio has turned out to be dominant in this game without any issues.
In the second innings of the game, Josh Hazlewood went on to script history for the Australian cricket team. He went on to take 6 wickets for the team, in conditions where even the other bowlers failed to do well. As the day three started, Hazlewood showed fans the reason why he is being called the HazleGOD.
With this, Hazlewood has been able to make him the 9th Australian bowler to cross the 300-wicket mark in the Test format. As Bangladesh still holds the upper hand in this game by the end of day three, it is now time for the pace trio to do something unbelievable and win this game.
Our Take
Bangladesh has still managed to end yet another day against Australia with a lead. While Josh Hazlewood has been able to make his name among the leading wicket-takers for Australia in the longest format of the game, he still may not be happy. And the key reason behind the same is that his milestone has not been able to come out in a winning cause for the team. As day three has ended, the Australian pace trio has been able to do well but the team has still fallen long way short from taking the key wickets.
0
0
0
0
0
0