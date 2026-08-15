Bangladesh has still managed to end yet another day against Australia with a lead. While Josh Hazlewood has been able to make his name among the leading wicket-takers for Australia in the longest format of the game, he still may not be happy. And the key reason behind the same is that his milestone has not been able to come out in a winning cause for the team. As day three has ended, the Australian pace trio has been able to do well but the team has still fallen long way short from taking the key wickets.