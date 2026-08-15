Ayush Badoni Reveals the BIGGEST Lesson He Learned From Virat Kohli
Ayush Badoni recently talked about his learnings from Virat Kohli. Both of them have been together in domestic cricket, as they represent Delhi across tournaments. Badoni shared how it felt like playing with a legend like Virat Kohli even in the domestic circuit.
Ayush Badoni, the rising star in the Indian cricket team, has also played with Virat Kohli. Since it is now rare for the fans to watch Virat Kohli playing in the domestic games, he represented Delhi in Ranji Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy for a few games in the last few years.
Recently, Ayush Badoni talked about the experience he gained upon playing with Virat Kohli. For every player who is waiting to make their India debut, they are also looking for ways in which they will be able to play with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, the legends of the game.
In an interview, Badoni said, “Virat Kohli bhai & me didn’t talk a lot about batting. Mostly, we used to have a lot of fun. I played with him in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and also in the Ranji Trophy, so it was just fun being around and playing cricket with him. We did speak about cricket at times, though. He used to tell me ways to dominate the opposition bowlers and how to be positive on and off the field.”
Our Take
Ayush Badoni revealed exactly how it feels when you are playing with Virat Kohli. Their talks were simply less when it comes to the batting, but it is more about having fun even in the thrilling games. While Kohli has managed to get the ability to stay calm, he also ensured that the other players who stayed in his team were also able to maintain their calm and composure.
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