In an interview, Badoni said, “Virat Kohli bhai & me didn’t talk a lot about batting. Mostly, we used to have a lot of fun. I played with him in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and also in the Ranji Trophy, so it was just fun being around and playing cricket with him. We did speak about cricket at times, though. He used to tell me ways to dominate the opposition bowlers and how to be positive on and off the field.”