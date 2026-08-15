Afghanistan Complete ODI Series Sweep as Ibrahim Zadran Shines
Afghanistan went on to defeat Ireland by five wickets in the fifth ODI at Civil Service Cricket Club, completing a 4-0 win. Ireland went on to post 226/9 with Harry Tector posting a half-century. But Ibrahim Zadran smashed 76 runs which eventually helped Afghanistan to chase down the target.
Pitch and Weather
The match will be played at Civil Service Cricket Club, which is expected to offer a balanced surface with bat and ball. The pitch will be able to offer some bounce and carry for pacers early in the game, as stroke play will become easier when the batters settle. Spinners will be able to receive some assistance as the game progresses, which makes the middle overs phase challenging for the batsmen. Cool, cloudy Belfast conditions with a chance of light showers could make the new ball particularly dangerous.
Toss
Afghanistan wins the toss and decides to bowl first. The team aims to make use of the overcast conditions and restrict Ireland from posting a strong total on the board.
Lineups
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Rahmat Shah (C), Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Yamin Ahmadzai, Allah Ghazanfar, Zia ur Rahman
Ireland: Paul Stirling (C), Andy Balbirnie, Cade Carmichael, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Curtis Campher, Benjamin Calitz, Mark Adair, Gavin Hoey, Liam McCarthy, Byron McDonough
Match Report
Ireland was able to start the game well as Paul Stirling and Andy Balbirnie negotiated well with the new ball, adding 53 runs for the opening partnership. Yamin Ahmadzai was able to give a breakthrough to Afghanistan, as he dismissed Balbirnie for 27, while Allah Ghazanfar also removed Stirling for 34. Harry Tector and Cade Carmichael were able to rebuild the innings with their stroke play.
Their stand went on to reach 62 runs, as Rashid Khan broke the same by dismissing Carmichael for 34. Tector went on to anchor the innings, but it became challenging to score runs against Afghanistan spinners. Tector went on to score 58 runs while Curtis Campher also added 29 runs off 34 balls. Rashid Khan and Allah Ghazanfar finished well with the ball, as Ireland posted 226/9 in 50 overs.
Afghanistan started the chase with full confidence, as Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmanullah Gurbaz posted 63 runs for the opening stand. Mark Adair removed Gurbaz for 41, but Zadran kept on attacking. Hashmatullah Shahidi joined him on the crease, as he paired up with Zadran to add 72 runs, before losing his wicket to Gavin Hoey after scoring 35. Ireland was able to regain control as they dismissed Zadran for 76, leaving Afghanistan at 151/3.
But Rahmat Shah and Azmatullah Omarzai were able to steady the innings. The team needed 31 runs off 30 balls, when Omarzai smashed three fours and a six. Rahmat remained unbeaten at 44, as Afghanistan reached 227/5 in 47.2 overs.
Player of the Match
Ibrahim Zadran won the Player of the Match award for scoring 76 runs in the chase, which eventually gave a good start to Afghanistan in this low scoring thriller.
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