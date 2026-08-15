The match will be played at Civil Service Cricket Club, which is expected to offer a balanced surface with bat and ball. The pitch will be able to offer some bounce and carry for pacers early in the game, as stroke play will become easier when the batters settle. Spinners will be able to receive some assistance as the game progresses, which makes the middle overs phase challenging for the batsmen. Cool, cloudy Belfast conditions with a chance of light showers could make the new ball particularly dangerous.