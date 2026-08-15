Steve Smith Carries Australia on His Shoulders! Twitter Reacts
Steve Smith has once again acted as a one-man army for the Australian team. He went on to score 71 runs for the team in the first innings, when the entire team got out at 198. Following this, he also scored 44 runs on second day, which helped the Aussies to give a fight.
Bangladesh has decided to keep the Aussies under control for three days straight. And the main reason why Australia has still been able to keep themselves in the fight is none other than Steve Smith. He acted as a lone warrior for the team with the bat, and this came at a time when players such as Travis Head, Marcus Labuschagne and others failed to score.
Steve Smith has acted like a star once again, showing the reason why he is a part of the Fab Four. In the first innings, Australia got bowled out at the score of 198, where Smith was the highest run scorer with 71 runs.
Later in the third innings of the game, he came when the team had lost two early wickets. But unfortunately, he lost his wicket after scoring 44 runs in the third innings of the game. As Bangladesh nears a win in this game, Australian fans will remember Smith as the lone warrior.
Here's how Twitter has reacted to the same:
History Time
STEVE SMITH OUT !!!— Madhur Kapoor (@MadhurKapoor12) August 15, 2026
AUSTRALIA IS A GONER NOW
COME ON BANGLADESH
HISTORY !!! pic.twitter.com/rsUquaYWH7
Bangladesh is now standing close to scripting history in the longest format of the game. If they are able to win the game tomorrow, they will be the Asian team with least games to win in Australia.
Funniest Guy
Smith took the review even before the umpire gave his decision— Smudge Era (@SS_49_zone) August 15, 2026
Funniest guy I've ever seen😂😂 pic.twitter.com/4KcpgKOl8I
Steve Smith decided to take a review even before the umpire had given his decision. He literally couldn't wait for the umpire to raise his finger before mimicking for a DRS
Smudge
- 71(105) in first innings.— Cric Global (@CricGlobal000) August 15, 2026
- 44(88) in second innings.
A TOP CLASS PERFORMANCE BY STEVE SMITH WHEN OTHER BATTERS STRUGGLING - WELL PLAYED, SMUDGE. 🫡 pic.twitter.com/lbyOHdQzvf
Steve Smith survived even when the other Australian bowlers were unable to score runs for the team. He went on to post 71 and 44 runs, at a time when the top order failed.
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