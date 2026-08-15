Jemimah Rodrigues missing out will surely be a big loss for the Indian team. But at the same time, we should not forget how Pratika Rawal has done for the team in the World Cup 2025, where India won the title. Even though she missed out on the key games due to an injury, she also made it among the highest run-scorers of the entire tournament. It remains to be seen whether this replacement call will work out for the Indian team or not.