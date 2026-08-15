India Women Suffer HUGE Injury Blow Ahead of Asian Games
India Women have suffered a huge injury blow ahead of the Asian Games and Asia Cup. The team has made a change, as Jemimah Rodrigues has been ruled out due to an injury. On the other hand, she has been replaced by Pratika Rawal, who played a key role in the 2025 World Cup.
India Women have suffered a major injury blow ahead of the Asian Games and Asia Cup. A key batter will now be missing out on both of these tournaments, which has caused some concern within the team.
Jemimah Rodrigues has been ruled out of both of the tournaments, as she has been replaced by Pratika Rawal. Her injury arrived when she was representing Southern Brave in The Hundred on 3 August. While she stood at the crease, she unfortunately suffered with a high grade right hamstring injury.
Currently she is spending her time at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. While she continues to recover from her injury in time, she still won't be able to make it to the team for Asian Games and Asia Cup. This now seems to be an opportunity for Pratika Rawal to show up well again.
Our Take
Jemimah Rodrigues missing out will surely be a big loss for the Indian team. But at the same time, we should not forget how Pratika Rawal has done for the team in the World Cup 2025, where India won the title. Even though she missed out on the key games due to an injury, she also made it among the highest run-scorers of the entire tournament. It remains to be seen whether this replacement call will work out for the Indian team or not.
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